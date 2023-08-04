Meeting of Ana Nikolić and Rasta at their daughter’s birthday | Entertainment

Former spouses Ana Nikolić and Stefan Đurić Rasta celebrated their daughter’s sixth birthday, and this is how it looked when they met face to face.

Source: ATA Images/MM

The singer appeared a little later at the celebration in a dress that attracted a lot of attention, while Rasta came first in a completely different version than the one we are used to. Everyone was interested in how it would go behave Tara’s parents when they meetgiven that in recent months it has been speculated that they are not on good terms.

However, the situation is different, so instead of a bowed head or similar, a touching scene followed – the former spouses did not take their smiles off their faces, they hugged and kissed three times on the cheekwrites Blic.

And how Rasta and their daughter Tara, as well as the singer’s parents, who appeared in public for the first time:



Source: Courier

