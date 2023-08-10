Meeting on the construction of a monument to the VRS fighters in Banja Luka | Info

Milan Đukić, a member of the Presidency of the Banjaluka Veterans Organization, said that a memorial to the soldiers of the Republika Srpska Army should be built in Banjaluka at a location in the center of the city and that this is the position of the soldiers.

“We have our own position, which is to build a monument to the soldiers of the Republika Srpska Army, and they would be very happy if politics did not interfere. The location is in the city center, which is what we were looking for. I want to see the memorial. At the discussion in Bansko dvor they said that we have time. We don’t have time,” Djukic saidwho is also a member of the Presidency of the Veterans Organization of the Republic of Srpska.

Đukić told reporters after the meeting of representatives of veterans’ organizations with the mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, that he has been participating in this idea for 15 years, but that so far there has been no progress.

Stanivuković reiterated that the city will not abandon the construction of a central memorial to the fallen VRS fighters and that all organizations remain of the position that the monument should be at the location where the work began a little more than a month ago – at the “Kraš” parking lot.

“That was their wish ten years ago. When we met for the first time, I saw doubt on their faces that this would happen. This is understandable, because they waited for more than 20 years“, he said, it was published on the City’s website.

The initiator of the working group for the construction of the central memorial, Vlado Đajić, said yesterday at the press conference that the monument must be done properly – from the appearance to the location, and that the mayor did not receive the working group for an interview.

“We came with good intentions, but the mayor did not receive usĐajić said, Srna reported.

At the end of June, construction work began in the center of Banjaluka on the site where the central memorial for the dead and missing fighters of the Army of Republika Srpska in the Defense and Patriotic War should be built.

According to the previously presented solution, the complex consists of columns arranged around the base of the cross, and its overall shape resembles a church. It is made of 62 pillars that symbolize the 62 brigades of the VRS, and there will be a yew tree in the middle. The underground part should have a museum and a memorial room.

