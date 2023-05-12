Meeting with the Cameroonian artist Seppo after his new single “Toquer Goûter” ~ phatal EBODÉ

Nine months after her first single “Sokolo” under the aegis of the Steven Music label, the artist Alexandra Seppo did it again on March 1st with “Toquer Goûter”. The song is a singular rhythmic fusion between the Makossa of Cameroon and the coupé-décalé of the Ivory Coast. A real musical candy that lets you hear all the richness and diversity of African musical cultures!

Cover of the single “Toquer Gouter: Credit: Steven Music

Thanks to a remarkably easy and powerful voice, it was with his single “Toquer Goûter” released on March 1 that Seppo (his real name Bito Seppo Alexandra Hortense) has returned to the Cameroonian music scene. She brilliantly tackles the subject of the dowry in Cameroon in a socio-cultural context where unions are becoming rare and separations abound.

The results obtained by this musical opus offer tangible proof of the artistic accuracy and promising talent of the artist within the Cameroonian cultural scene. Driven by curiosity and overflowing enthusiasm, I took advantage of his “media tour” to find out more behind the scenes of “Toquer-Goûter”. If lecture halls and studios are diametrically opposed, the artist I met managed to combine the two!

Have safeguards

It is therefore within the framework of the promotion of his new single “Toquer Goûter” that I am going to meet Seppo. Although she is literally in love with music, I was curious to know if she had other passions.

The artist Seppo and me. Credit: Tubuntu agency

Apart from music, Seppo is passionate about computers. She also holds a Master-2 in industrial computing. I make a mistake asking her how her studies were at the University of Bua (in south-west Cameroon), she takes me back very quickly : “No, I have never been to Bua for studies, rather to Limbé for an internship in a bank”. Ok fine, same for me. To lighten the mood a bit, I prank her on the fact that she’s already seen more money than me. “No, I was in the computer cell, so I didn’t see that much money. If it were only to exchange my old tickets for brand new ones! » She tells me with a smile!

A few days before, browsing her press kit, the emphasis she had placed on her adoptive mother, Angèle Ekanga Seppo, had not escaped me. So I decide to find out why. ” Mama Angèle is everything to me. She’s my mother-in-law, my father’s wife. She took me very young, she did everything for me, and continues to do so. I love it. It is my mother. »

The dowry or the “toquer-taste”?

I must admit that, beyond Seppo’s talent, it is the theme of the dowry that particularly appeals to me in his song. Implicitly, it is the story of a woman to whom a courtier offers to make love in exchange for a “knock-door” (a customary marriage proposal), but this requires a ” knock” before the snack (but what snack? Mystery…).

During our interview, I therefore asked him about the story behind this work. Spoiler alert, I expected it to be a true story, I don’t know why… Alexandra Seppo told me that it all started with an anecdote, which was summed up in almost three paragraphs, and which I will now tell you. It all started last December with a conversation between the producer and Seppo’s sister. The latter absolutely wanted to congratulate this one for her “knock on the door”. What was his surprise when she replied that the dowry was not a guarantee of marriage! And even to add: We can endow you and never marry you“. This conversation aroused in the producer the theme of a song which he hastened to propose to Seppo. This is how the artist began to work on this theme. The next day, she went to the studio to record the title!

The artist Seppo at the restaurant. Photo credit: Tubuntu agency

I must say that this story really touched me, because it shows the dark underside of certain wedding celebrations yet enviable by many at first sight. But this song is also a message of resilience and hope, encouraging women to be strong and independent, no matter what social pressures they may face.

Nevertheless, one question remains unanswered for me: why go to so much trouble to endow (get engaged in the customary way) a woman so as not to marry her afterwards? Wouldn’t that betray the fact that no solid couple can rely on the material, on any other motivation than love?

A warned suitor and reassuring figures

After listening carefully to the song, I wondered if Alexandra had ever experienced a similar story in the past. So I decide to ask him the question, curious to know his answer. Alexandra smiled before answering in a confident voice: ” No, thank God, thank God… And besides, if someone knocked and didn’t end up marrying me, he would be dead”.

Official clip of the song “Toquer-goûter” – Youtube

Despite this, the young artist has reason to be serene about her musical career. Her digital numbers are impressive: since her song was uploaded on March 1, she has recorded more than 118,000 views on YouTube, has 21,000 subscribers on Facebook, and 91,000 subscribers on TikTok. In addition, his #toquergoûter challenge generated more than a million views. It is undeniable that Alexandra knew how to touch people with her song.

Cameroon needs funds to bring more “Seppo” to light!

Cameroon is a country with a rich musical history, and the future of music in this country looks bright. According to a study by the Culture Observatory of Cameroon in 2021, the country’s music sector grew by 5.5% between 2018 and 2020, representing around 21 billion FCFA (about 40 million dollars).

As we approach the end of our interview, the artist strongly recommends working hard to shine, especially on the “Cameroonian continent”. If she is aware that Cameroon, like many other countries in Africa, is full of talent in various fields, especially in music, finding a producer as she did with Steven Music, her label, is a real jackpot!

Credit: Pixabay

It is important to remember that the same label has contributed to the success of multi-award winning artist Daphne. Nevertheless, the question of structuring persists in Cameroon, as do comparisons with the music industries of neighboring Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire. Concert halls are often empty and careers short-lived, lasting only for one or two singles. Production is expensive and distribution platforms do not always offer relevant and attractive content.

Eyes are more than ever on Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire. Producers, labels and cultural entrepreneurs need grants to shine a spotlight on plenty of local talent. As always, the state is seen as the solution to these problems. In any case, it goes without saying that Seppo is very talented, but she was also lucky. We can expect a lot from cultural policy aimed at promoting the national music industry.

I leave her with many unanswered questions, but I am sure that her powerful voice will continue to resonate in the Cameroonian musical landscape, period.

