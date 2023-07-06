Mega Artesanal 2023 in August – MONDO MODA

mega artisanal, the largest fair of products and techniques for art, crafts and manual arts in Latin America, takes place from July 28th to August 2nd at São Paulo Expo.

Ground zero on the segment’s calendar for 18 years, this edition marks a revival of craftsmanship and expects to receive no less than 120,000 people, including over 600 caravans from all over the country.

Whether they are small entrepreneurs or industry giants, Mega Artesanal offers a complete consumption, content and relationship experience. With around 400 exhibitors, including industry, commerce, ateliers, confectioners and artisans, Mega Artesanal will guarantee six consecutive days with the best of what is available worldwide.

Among them, inputs such as paper, scissors, paints, fabrics and threads; machines for all types of techniques, such as sewing, embroidery, laser cutting; dozens of inspiring exhibits; thousands of free courses to learn new techniques or refresh yourself; and still be face to face with great creators in the sector who are successful on TV and the internet.

Mega Artesanal 2023

Date: July 28th to August 2nd, 2023

Opening hours: 07/28 – Exclusive for shopkeepers from 10 am to 2 pm / Open to the public from 2 pm to 8 pm – From 07/29 to 08/02 – Open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm.

Location: São Paulo Expo (Rodovia dos Imigrantes, Km 1.5. Água Funda, São Paulo/SP)

Tickets: Online or at the ticket office.

Values: R＄ 40 (full) / R＄ 20 (half) (until July 27). R＄50 on entry.

Restrictions: Forbidden and entry of children under 12 years old, except infants up to 2 years old.

