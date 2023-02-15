The Mega basketball team was tormented by Dušan Beslać, but in the end they made it to the semi-finals of the Radivoj Korać Cup.

Source: MN Press

First Partisanand now i Mega! We have another semi-finalist Cup of Radivoje Korac after the Mega team defeated Vojvodina 75:62 (19:18, 25:20, 19:14, 12:10). The young team from the ABA league had a tough job, especially under the basket where the two centers from Novi Sad dominated.

Dušan Beslacwhich plays in Vojvodina deserved a call to the national team, he scored 23 points and confirmed that he has long been a caliber for a stronger league, and the wing center Stefan Šajin added 19 points, however, they did not have enough support from their teammates and the opponent’s longer bench ruled.

Rory had 13 points for Mega, Matej Rudan 12, and Malkom Kazalon 11, but the rest of the team were also efficient enough to schedule a semi-final duel with the better of the match between FMP and Metalac from Valjevo, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday . Then the duel between Crvena zvezda and Borca will be played, in which Partizan’s opponent in the semi-finals will be known.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Friday at 5 and 9 p.m., and we will know the winner and winner of “Žućko’s Left” on Saturday evening, when the duel for the trophy is played.