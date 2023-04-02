Mega is the winner of the Euroleague qualifying tournament and is going to Kaunas.

Source: MN Press

The juniors of Mega defeated Red Star Meridianbet 80:79 and won the qualification tournament of the Euroleague “Marko Ivković” and qualified for the final tournament in Kaunas, which will be held at the same time as the senior Final Four. The triumph in the final was brought by Danilo Dozić, with a basket after an offensive jump with 6.7 seconds left, after a miss by Urban Kroflič. On the other side, the red and whites failed to find their best player Nikola Topić in the remaining action, so Andrej Lučić shot a three-pointer for the win, but he missed and that was the end. The players of Mega will thus defend the title that was last season’s junior generation won at the Final Four in Belgrade.

In the success of coach Dragoljub Avramović’s team, five players scored double-digit points, led by Filip Jović, a promising wing basketball player who scored 15 points. On the other hand, Lazar Gačić scored 20 points for Zvezda, Topić added 18 and that was not enough for the red and white to win the trophy.

The best team of the tournament consists of Nikola Topić (Crvena zvezda), Sergio De Larea (Valencia), Noa Esenge (INSEP), David Mirković (“Next Generation Belgrade”), Filip Jović (Mega). The MVP of the tournament is the player of Crvena zvezda Nikola Topić.