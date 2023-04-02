Home World Mega juniors beat Zvezda in the final and won the Euroleague 2023 | Sport
World

Mega juniors beat Zvezda in the final and won the Euroleague 2023 | Sport

by admin
Mega juniors beat Zvezda in the final and won the Euroleague 2023 | Sport

Mega is the winner of the Euroleague qualifying tournament and is going to Kaunas.

Source: MN Press

The juniors of Mega defeated Red Star Meridianbet 80:79 and won the qualification tournament of the Euroleague “Marko Ivković” and qualified for the final tournament in Kaunas, which will be held at the same time as the senior Final Four. The triumph in the final was brought by Danilo Dozić, with a basket after an offensive jump with 6.7 seconds left, after a miss by Urban Kroflič. On the other side, the red and whites failed to find their best player Nikola Topić in the remaining action, so Andrej Lučić shot a three-pointer for the win, but he missed and that was the end. The players of Mega will thus defend the title that was last season’s junior generation won at the Final Four in Belgrade.

In the success of coach Dragoljub Avramović’s team, five players scored double-digit points, led by Filip Jović, a promising wing basketball player who scored 15 points. On the other hand, Lazar Gačić scored 20 points for Zvezda, Topić added 18 and that was not enough for the red and white to win the trophy.

The best team of the tournament consists of Nikola Topić (Crvena zvezda), Sergio De Larea (Valencia), Noa Esenge (INSEP), David Mirković (“Next Generation Belgrade”), Filip Jović (Mega). The MVP of the tournament is the player of Crvena zvezda Nikola Topić.

See also  so the father defended his little son- Corriere TV

You may also like

Maneskin, Ethan cuts his hair: new look for...

clamorous Milan goal against “Maradona”, the Rossoneri bypass...

The German political and business circles call on...

Mega juniors go to F8 Euroleague | Sport

Bologna-Udinese / The official formations: Success is out,...

“Palermo, respect and love forever”

Bologna-Udinese 3-0 / The report cards of the...

The centre-right has won the elections in Finland

Blam Marina Pezerović Zere | Entertainment

Israel, first go-ahead from the Netanyahu government to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy