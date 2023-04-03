17:37 Zvezda has problems, who will play tonight? Red and white captain Branko Lazić has been absent for weeks due to injury (“lateral movements are a problem for him”, coach Duško Ivanović explained), and Nemanja Nedović also played and trained a little in the previous weeks – first due to injury, and then due to illness. The two skipped the visit to Asvel, as well as the previous match against Valencia. Source: MN PRESS

17:34 Zvezda won the Euroleague, but also dropped out of the fight for the Top 8 Duško Ivanovic’s team defeated ASVEL away from home on Friday, but despite this, they were left without a chance to qualify for the playoffs. The red and whites want to use the better games lately as a motive to “press” Partizan to the end in the fight for first place before the regional playoffs. Source: MNPres

17:30 Mega is in great shape Marko Barać’s team has achieved nine victories in the last 10 games and in a great mood welcomes the match against the favorites from Mali Kalemegdan. Source: MN PRESS

17:27 Welcome to the text broadcast of the match The duel between Mega and Crvena zvezda starts at 18:00 in the “Ranko Žeravica” Sports Hall in New Belgrade. Follow him with MONDO.

