Zvezda has problems, who will play tonight?
Red and white captain Branko Lazić has been absent for weeks due to injury (“lateral movements are a problem for him”, coach Duško Ivanović explained), and Nemanja Nedović also played and trained a little in the previous weeks – first due to injury, and then due to illness. The two skipped the visit to Asvel, as well as the previous match against Valencia.Source: MN PRESS
Zvezda won the Euroleague, but also dropped out of the fight for the Top 8
Duško Ivanovic’s team defeated ASVEL away from home on Friday, but despite this, they were left without a chance to qualify for the playoffs. The red and whites want to use the better games lately as a motive to “press” Partizan to the end in the fight for first place before the regional playoffs.Source: MNPres
The juniors of the two teams also played the day before
On Sunday, the juniors of Mega and Crvena zvezda played in the final of the Euroleague qualifying tournament “Marko Ivković” and defeated Mega after extra time. It was a dramatic match, in which Zvezda had a shot to win, but team leader and tournament MVP Nikola Topić missed a free throw and the match went into extra five minutes.
LIVE MEGA – CRVENA ZVEZDA: Red and white on a DIFFICULT visit, the host awaits them in hellish form
Mega is in great shape
Marko Barać’s team has achieved nine victories in the last 10 games and in a great mood welcomes the match against the favorites from Mali Kalemegdan.Source: MN PRESS
Welcome to the text broadcast of the match
The duel between Mega and Crvena zvezda starts at 18:00 in the “Ranko Žeravica” Sports Hall in New Belgrade. Follow him with MONDO.