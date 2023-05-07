Mega relegation, Budućnost awaits Zvezda in the semi-finals of the ABA League | Sport

Buducnost eliminated Mega and now follows the outcome in the series Zadar – Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

Source: MN Press

Buducnost beat Mega in Belgrade 82:80 and after a big turnaround, they advanced to the semi-finals of the ABA league playoffs, where they will wait Red Star Meridianbet. The red and whites face Zadar on Monday and if they win, they will play for the final against Podgorica, with whom they often met in the finals in previous years and built a rivalry that often crossed the boundaries of fair play and sports in general.

Buducnost knocked out Mega in two matches, although Marko Barac’s team in Sremska Mitrovica led by as many as 17 points in the 20th minute (46:29) on Sunday evening. By the end of the third quarter, the team from Podgorica lost that difference, and then in the 32nd minute they took the lead and defended it. American Ahmad Rory scored 22 points in Mega’s farewell match in the ABA League for this season, during which it took sixth place in the league, with a 12-14 record. This season, the Belgraders officially had the most promising player in the league, Nikola Đurišić, who was given that award by the former captain of Mega, Rade Zagorac.

On the other hand, the best player of Mega was precisely Zagorec’s former teammate from Mega, the French center Alfa Kaba, who scored 16 points with nine rebounds. American shooter Eric Green was also in double figures with 14 points, while Serbian representative Marko Jagodić-Kuriža and American winger Džalil O’Brien scored 11 each. Buducnost will now calmly see off Zvezda’s visit to Zadar on Monday from 17:00.

After the match, Mega coach Marko Barać first of all expressed his condolences to all the victims of mass crimes at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade and in the vicinity of Mladenovac. On that occasion, his players took to the field dressed in T-shirts with the image of the school guard Dragan Vlahovićwho was the first victim in “Ribnikar”, in an attempt to save the children.

“Once again, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of all the victims in these tragedies that have befallen us in recent days, and to wish the injured a speedy and complete recovery. I congratulate the Buducnosti team on the victory. Two completely different halves. The players prepared well , were quite focused. We controlled almost all elements in the first half, it looked very good, as a playoff team should look. It was expected that Buducnosti team would react in the second half. We should have withstood the first blow , individual responsibility both one-on-one and rebounding. To continue to control the offense by taking care of the ball, like in the first half, when we had one turnover out of seven steals. For some reason, the diametric opposite happened on the court. On the first three attacks, we lost the ball, gave the Buducnosti team opportunities for easy points, without controlling the rebound for practically the entire third quarter and with very limited individual responsibility. When the game ends in a tie, with the experience that Buducnost has, and with the length of our roster, it was expected that the advantage would be on the guests’ side, which they knew how to use. I would like to wish them the best of luck in the continuation of the competition, to my colleague Mijović to continue his good work in the second term, and I congratulate my club and the entire organization on a successful season in the ABA league. It remains for us to continue our work, both in the Super League of Serbia, and between the two seasons in the ABA League.”

And the coach of the Future Petar Mijović he began his address with the same message. “Before I say anything related to the game, on behalf of myself and the players, the club I represent, I express my deepest condolences for the recent events in Belgrade and Mladenovac and to say that we are with all our hearts for the people who lost their loved ones. Regarding the game , both sides were out of rhythm in the first quarter. I had the feeling during those opening minutes that the first team to find an energetic way to rise, would take control of the game. That happened to the opposing team, which is very talented, well led and in in these circumstances, in which we were, you greatly help them to express that potential and talent. They had a comfortable and well-deserved leadership. I expected a reaction, whether we would come back from such a deficit, that is debatable. I knew we could react and set the basic parameters for the game against Mega, transition defense, one-on-one defense, blocking the basket, as well as being able to get back into the game. We did it early in the third quarter, established control, were much more aggressive, had a lot of accurate shots compared to the first half, we controlled the rebound much better, had more easy points. I knew that in a one-ball match, experience can prevail. Congratulations to coach Barać and the entire organization of Mega for everything they have been doing for years, and we turn to the semi-finals of the Montenegrin league and the preparation for the semi-finals of the ABA league.”