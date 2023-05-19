Megan Fox called out for plastic surgery | Magazine

One of the most beautiful women in the world, Megan Fox, is the target of criticism.

Megan Fox’s cleavage has never been more lush! The actress and one of the most beautiful women in the world appeared at a party organized by “Sports Illustrated” magazine and stopped the event. She appeared with her breasts in the foreground and immediately started rumors about plastic surgery. She put on a black dress that was completely transparent in the upper part, and she covered her nipples with black edges.

As always, Megan emphasized her attributes and showed off her new hair color. In addition to the many compliments she received for her appearance, Megan also faced a series of criticisms. Everyone is convinced that she did plastic surgery, pointing out that she is one of the few women who does not need it at all.

“She looks a lot different than before. She didn’t need surgery”, “It’s a shame she looks like a starlet now”, “Everyone has the right to do what they want with their body. She’s still one of the most attractive women in the world“, “Something is changed, there’s no need”, “That’s how it starts, until the moment she becomes addicted to plastic”read some of the comments.

The actress pointed out that it was a great honor for her to be given the opportunity to pose for the aforementioned magazine. “I think I had an inkling of it. A few weeks ago I said that I would like to be on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ because I had never taken a photo for this magazine before. Then they called me and asked me if I wanted to do it,” she said. is.

Let’s recall that in the interview, Megan spoke about body dysmorphia, a disorder that causes preoccupation with an imagined flaw in physical appearance. “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t see myself the way other people see me. I’ve never loved my body in my life. I’m on an endlessly long journey to love myself,” she said. She also noted that she had always been concerned about her appearance, even when she was a little girl.

