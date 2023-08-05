Meghan turns 42, Harry smiles at the flashes: “Never thought of leaving us”

An evening in great splendor, a cake with 42 candles, a low-cost dress, smiles illuminated by flashes, and risottos costing 100 dollars a plate. Here are the main ingredients that went on stage last night in the most glamorous Italian restaurant, the «Tre Lune» in Montecito. Absolute protagonist, Meghan Markle who celebrated her birthday holding her in a super-tight black and white striped dress by Posse for 188 euros (just between us, she could fit Meghan, Gisele Bundchen and a few others). A virtuous choice, a pity that every single dish in the restaurant far exceeded 50 euros. Contradictions aside, there is no customer of the sushi bar who has not noticed how the evening was «set up» in favor of flash: «A beautiful play – commented one of the customers – with an ever so smiling Harry busy making jokes on the stainless steel of his marriage».

The Sussexes were joined by Matt Cohen, husband of the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime friend Heather Dorak and a few other very close friends. “It’s the California-based royals’ second public appearance in days after weeks of not seeing each other, showing the pair are determined to present a united front and battle swirling rumors about behind-the-scenes tensions,” he wrote today. the Daily Mail.

In fact, in just three days Harry and Meghan have appeared publicly twice “more in love than ever”. Before her in a video of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF), which supports and supports young people committed to developing positive changes in technology and yesterday at the restaurant for her birthday. And it seems that at the end of the evening, perhaps thanks to a few glasses of prosecco, Harry articulated, loud and clear, the following reassurance: «Me and Meghan? Never thought about leaving.” Too bad that a source very close to them told Us Weekly a few days ago that “the last few months have been really difficult for the couple”, between the near miss last May in New York, the end of the million-dollar collaboration with Spotify and the setback of the lawsuit that the second son of King Charles has filed against the English tabloids. However, a second source assured that “they are a united front, as far as they are concerned it is Harry and Meghan against the world“.

In short, the soap opera continues. And, given that the Netflix deal has faded, the Sussexes continue to act at least on screen in private life. And it is possible that it is a script written down to the smallest detail to attract – after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the end of the great frictions with Buckingham Palace – to keep the spotlight on at least some gossip about the couple.

