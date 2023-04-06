Where has Melania Trump gone? The former president of the United States today on trial and his wife have been leading separate lives for months and according to some American newspapers they are on the verge of divorce. On the other hand, given the news that have recently involved him, relationships with the porn star Stormy Daniels and the model Karen McDougal, this is extremely likely. Moreover, sensational details are emerging about the spring that made Melania decide to say enough about the wedding and which has the former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal as its protagonist (the second woman that Donald Trump, according to the Manhattan prosecutor, paid to buy her silence about an alleged relationship).

The McDougal case

McDougal’s case had emerged strongly during the 2016 campaign also thanks to an audio, secretly recorded by his former fixer Michael Cohen, in which Trump discussed the payment to the former Playboy bunny who claimed to have had an affair with the tycoon between 2006 and 2007, when Melania was pregnant and gave birth to Barron Trump. A stolen dialogue that Cohen, the former president’s main accuser, recorded in September 2016, a few months before the elections and in which Trump would be heard discussing how to resolve the McDougal issue. The former model offered her story for $150,000 to National Enquire before the presidential election, but they decided not to publish it before Election Day in November 2016. A decision probably attributable to tabloid editor David Pecker, in 2016 friend of Trump, but then became a collaborator of justice like Cohen. Born in Gary, Indiana, McDougal was a kindergarten teacher before starting her modeling career, which led to her becoming the Playboy Bunny in 1998. McDougal and Trump met at a pool party in the Playboy Mansion , at the end of which the tycoon asked her for her telephone number.

Dinner in the private bungalow

The two began talking frequently over the phone until their first dinner date in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. McDougal was impressed by Trump and his charm and their relationship began. They met every time Trump was in Los Angeles in the same hotel, in the same bungalow and ordering, at least for the tycoon, the same dinner, namely steak and mashed potatoes. Trump was accompanied by McDougal to the golf tournament where the former president met Stormy Daniels for the first time. The former model said Trump promised to give her a house in New York and introduced her to some of her family members, including Donald Trump Jr and her ex-wife Vanessa, who was then pregnant with her. An intense months-long relationship which McDougal put an end to in April 2007, partly exasperated by Trump’s violent and on many occasions offensive comments.

“Melania can’t take it anymore”

Friends of the couple, however, explain that Melania has always kept silent for a quiet life, but that, in the face of this latest public slap, she has decided: she wants a divorce. And the reasons are all there.