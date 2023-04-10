Home World Melania’s sacrifice, Easter with Trump to prepare the defense
Melania’s sacrifice, Easter with Trump to prepare the defense

NEW YORK – The anger has passed. Or at least she is well hidden under the careful make-up and the light white shirt decorated with purple flowers. Yes, true to the motto “I really don’t care do U?” (I don’t care and you?) that in 2018 she exhibited on the jacket worn during a visit to a center for small migrants on the border with Mexico on Sunday Melania Trump surprised everyone again: showing up alongside her husband Donald during the Easter brunch organized in the ballroom of the Mar-a-Lago resort.

