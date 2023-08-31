Melbana Energy Makes ‘Tremendously Successful’ Oil Discovery in Cuba’s Alameda-2 Well

Cuban newspaper reports “tremendously successful” petroleum discovery by Australian company Melbana Energy

An Australian company, Melbana Energy, that has been drilling for petroleum in Cuba for the past decade, made a significant discovery in the Alameda-2 well. The oil appraisal well, located in the municipality of Martí, in Matanzas, is being hailed as a “tremendous success” by Melbana’s CEO, Andrew Purcell.

According to reports from the specialized site Upstream Online, the Alameda-2 appraisal well produced a peak flow rate of 1,903 barrels per day of oil (bpd) and an average stabilized rate of 1,235 bpd. The quality of the oil extracted is said to be “significantly lighter” and of lower viscosity compared to the crude oil typically extracted in the Matanzas area.

Melbana’s successful discovery opens up more production options for the company in the near future. Purcell stated that they are now reconsidering their initial plan to move on from Alameda-1 and may further assess the potential of Alameda-3.

Jorge Piñón, director of the Energy and Environment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean at the University of Texas, explained that this is an exploration project and not a production venture. Further drilling and certification of reserves will be required before production wells can be established.

The news of the discovery caused Melbana’s shares to rise by 40% on the stock market. However, concerns have been raised about the contractual terms and the uncertainty of doing business in a communist dictatorship. Piñón warned that the value of the resource depends on the Cuban government fulfilling the contract signed with Melbana.

As of now, the Cuban authorities have not confirmed the recent discovery, nor have they made any official statement regarding the findings. The Havana Refinery will also need to evaluate the quality of the crude oil before further steps can be taken.

The discovery in the Alameda-2 well holds great potential for Melbana Energy, but the future of the project will depend on further assessments, certification of reserves, and the cooperation of the Cuban government.

