Melenas, review of her album Ahora en Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Manes They had already made it clear, based on their first two albums –“Manes” (Great Sun, 17) and “Strange days” (Elsa, 20), both with interesting peculiarities–, who wielded a potentially valuable aura, capable of suggesting that it was only a matter of time before their talent completely overflowed. Some enigmatic preferences, sometimes almost whispered and definitely disturbing, that today bubble up in an album with a premonitory title such as “Now”. The present album by the Navarrese women turns out to be, in fact, a definitively outstanding work that, read as a whole, easily surpasses those two previous works that placed them on the map.

A delivery filled with enormous songs that, in turn, are better executed and completed, in addition to having impeccable production adjusting, enhancing and finishing off the play while respecting the very essence of the compositions. An essence that, incidentally, shines by itself and stands as the main endorsement of the reference, extending throughout the ten pieces that make up the release. A series seasoned on indie-pop not without guitars, with a very clear love for jungle-pop, and to which we add restrained touches (more in substance than in form) of shoegaze and post-punk.

“Now” begins with the solemn cut that gives it its title, opening the way to themes as apparent as “K2”the single “Two passengers” or the almost oriental exoticism that hides “Flower of the border”, all with the presence of vintage synthesizers used with taste and sense. However, it is in its second half where the work definitely stands out with small gems of pleasant consequences, of the type of “Bang”the disillusioned “Promises” that finds immediate counterpoint in “You and I”, the nostalgic “1,000 songs” acting as a more than appropriate closure and, above all, “Mal” looking like a masterpiece of machinery.

The album generates its own rhythm that sequences the songs, giving them a grateful joint identity, beyond the fact that its pieces also function separately. The quartet pays its particular tribute to Yo La Tengo, the first REM, Stereolab, Camera Obscura, The Feelies, Pylon, Beat Happening and The Vaselines, and the result is their best work to date, as well as the categorical confirmation of a type of creative talent difficult to ignore. Unless in the remaining three months the matter is precipitated in a scandalous way, “Now” should appear in its own right in the noble zone of any self-respecting list with the best national albums of the current season.

