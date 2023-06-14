Melisa Dongel on childhood trauma | Fun

A young Turkish actress, Melisa Dongel, has told gruesome details about the abuse that first took place when she was 15 years old.

Source: Instagram/melisadongel

Fans of the Turkish series “Elif”, “It smells like love” and “Knock on my door” know the young actress Melissa Dongle who already at the age of 22 became one of the most popular actresses in the country.

What no one knew until last year, when she finally decided to speak out, is that her father raped her when she was only 15 years old. In a shocking confession, Melisa revealed that after the terrible event, she told her mother what happened, but she did not believe her.

Not only did she not believe her, but she also asked her to “never talk about it again.” When she finally spoke, her father was already in prison, but in a statement to the Turkish media, he justified himself by saying that “Melissa made everything up”.

“I didn’t want him to leave. There were changes in her behavior before she signed with the film agency. I cannot understand why she made those accusations against me. I am a father who loves his daughter“, he told the Turkish media

The actress also said that she was horrified when her father, after her mother moved to Russia and left her younger sister to live with her in Turkey, asked for custody of her younger sister.

“I worked constantly so I wouldn’t be at home. I didn’t have a childhood. I told my friends about the abuse I was exposed to, not just my mother. I was exposed to the first sexual abuse in high school,” said Dongelova.

She said that earlier she could not say what was happening.

“I couldn’t tell because my father constantly threatened me that my acting career would come to an end and that he wouldn’t let me go to school. I even tried to kill myself. I don’t remember how many times I was hospitalized. Then I regretted it and asked myself: ‘Why am I doing this to myself?’ But I couldn’t help myself.” After this, many colleagues supported her.

Due to the trauma she survived, the actress still goes to therapy today, and at one point she decided to tell her story publicly because she wanted to protect her younger sister.

