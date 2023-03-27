In addition to the original scenes and dialogues, the film “Marathon runners run the lap of honor” was also remembered for the housekeeper Olja, who was played by Melita Bihali more than 40 years ago.

Apart from the excellent cast, which played under the direction of Slobodan Šijan, the supporting roles were no less significant. She just played the legendary scene that is remembered Melita Bihali with veteran Serbian actor Mica Tomić, and the actress once spoke about the raunchy scene that was removed from the film.

Melita Bihalić first appeared on television in the film “Gastronauts” back in 1970, and since then she has acted in many domestic series and films, including the latest production “Friday the 13th.” from 2018, in which she played the owner of a bar, as well as “Not everything is as it seems” from 2019, where she played the role of Jadranka. However, few people know that Melita missed out on many important roles because of her marriage. She was married to Ivan Bihali, the son of the writer and founder of Nolita, Pavle Bihali. Ivan was very jealous and because of that Melita had to turn down some roles that could possibly change her career.

In a guest appearance on the Pulse of Serbia show on Kurir TV, hosted by Ivan Gajić, Melita talked about her role in the cult movie “Marathoners running the lap of honor”, by which everyone remembers her – “No matter how happy I am, I’m also jealous, because a lot that’s what i did in my life and to be remembered only by the people of Marathon is not really a compliment to me. To this day, I am still asked if Pantelia died. I love everything I’ve done, from the smaller ones to the bigger ones.”

“It’s a multi-layered film, a black comedy, but it has a lot of life philosophy, a lot of situations, it’s a film for all time I remember him because we did most of the film in basements in Pancevo. The atmosphere was eerie, just to match the movie. It was beautiful“, said Melita, who, naked and only covered with a sheet, ran into a corner during the filming of a scene, and Mija Aleksić, who opposed the director’s wishes, saved her from the unpleasant situation.

