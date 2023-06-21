Meloni: “Agreement with Macron, we are not kids who argue, the interest of the nations prevails. Now concrete steps on migrants”. The French president: “I care about friendship despite the misunderstandings”

«I would not read foreign policy as a matter of two kids who argue and make peace. There are national interests that come first and it seems to me that there are several common points between Italy and France». Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this when she commented on her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée at the Italian embassy in Paris. The two shook hands in front of the cameras and photographers present. Previously Meloni had been at the Bureau international des expositions (Bie) where she spoke during the presentation of Rome’s candidacy to host Expo 2030. Macron told Meloni that she holds dear the friendship between the two countries «despite the misunderstandings”. Many topics on the table, from the migrant issue to the war in Ukraine.

Strengthen dialogue, challenges to face together

«I want to thank President Macron for the welcome. It is a very important occasion: Italy and France are two connected, central nations, protagonists in Europe that need to dialogue because their common interests are many and converging». This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in statements to the press together with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée. “In the coming months – he continued – we will be called upon to take decisions that will have important consequences for the future of the EU and transatlantic relations and it is essential that Rome and Paris work” together “at a bilateral and multilateral level”.

Meloni: concrete steps are needed on migrants, agreement with Macron

“An important European council awaits us at the end of this month: we agree that concrete steps must be taken with respect to a vision of the defense of the external dimension: the dispute between primary and secondary movements must be overcome”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the press statements with Emmanuel Macron before the bilateral at the Elysée, underlining that in this key the partnership with the Mediterranean, not just North Africa, is central.

Italy and France will continue to support Kiev at 360 degrees

“We must continue to be together to support Ukrainian citizens from a humanitarian but also a military point of view. I want to thank you for the clarity of your support »said the French president before the meeting with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. «The Samp-t air-to-ground system is now operational in Ukraine, it is an important contribution to the country’s anti-aircraft defence, a concrete example of what Italy and France can do together».

Green transition and defense, Meloni: inadequate parameters

“We cannot allow parameters that would be absolutely inadequate today to return: the challenge is governance focused on investments: if we have given ourselves a priority, we cannot fail to take these elements into account” said the Italian premier before the bilateral, citing the green transition and defense. «Investments in strategic matters cannot be considered like all the others, it is a matter on which we agree».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

