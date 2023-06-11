Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von der Leyen’s conditions to Saied: “An agreement with the IMF is needed for funding”

TUNIS. A joint declaration, to then arrive at a memorandum. The European Union shows up at the presidential palace in Carthage with a little money, 150 million euros for the disastrous Tunisian coffers, another 100 million for immigration control and the promise of support in the most complex negotiations: that between Tunisia and the Monetary Fund. Only in the event of an agreement with Washington is the EU ready to intervene heavily to avoid the failure of the public finances in the Mediterranean countries.

Behind the diplomatic language, there is a fact and some unknowns. Giorgia Meloni returned to Tunis five days after the meeting with President Kais Saied, this time accompanied by two partners considered strategic, in view of the European Council at the end of June which, in Italy’s intentions, will have to deal with migrants: the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the head of government of the Netherlands. The Tunisian president, a few hours before the arrival of the three, had already put his hands forward: “We will not be the border guard of other states”.

At the end of the meeting a joint declaration was signed: «An important result – says Meloni in a declaration at the end of the summit – the first step towards a partnership, we want to arrive at the European Council at the end of June with a memorandum of understanding already signed. It is a very important step towards the creation of a real partnership with the European Union that can address both the migration crisis and the development issue for both shores of the Mediterranean in an integrated way”. Another announcement from Meloni: “Italy is ready to organize a conference on migration”. According to the premier, the image of the three European leaders in the presidential palace in Carthage “gives an idea of ​​how committed we are to giving an answer to our Tunisian neighbours”. Meloni closes with an announcement: “Rome and Italy will be ready to organize the international conference on migration and development, which we spoke about with President Saied, which is a further step on this path”.

Von der Leyen gives a few more details on the ongoing negotiations: «The European Commission will evaluate macro-financial assistance as soon as the necessary agreement (with the IMF) is found. And we are ready to mobilize up to EUR 900 million for this macro-financial assistance purpose. As an immediate step, we could immediately provide additional budget support of up to €150 million.”

The EU remains in search of an apparently impossible point of equilibrium: on the one hand the Monetary Fund which, in order to grant funding, demands reforms, on the other Saied who out of nationalist pride does not allow, at least in words, interference on the choices of internal politics. In particular, the Tunisian president believes he cannot indulge the IMF on the subject of subsidies for large segments of the population.