Meloni and the Silk Road: this is how the government could move

“We haven’t decided yet. We’ll do it by December.” Every time they ask her if theItalia whether or not to renew the memorandum with the Chinese on the New Silk Road, Giorgia Meloni repeats the same mantra. The password, after all, is one: balance. Yes, because despite having repeatedly hinted that there is the possibility – even a rather concrete one – of abandoning the agreement signed in 2019 with Beijing by the then Conte government, the premier has no intention of compromising economic and commercial relations with the giant Asian. It is for this reason that the Italian executive is moving cautiously, dissociating itself from the Dragon and getting ever closer to Washington, but with the aim of avoiding the emergence of thorny diplomatic issues.

Meloni and the New Silk Road

After all, as he also repeated during the last interview given to Fox NewsMeloni highlights a relevant aspect: it is possible to have excellent relations with China even without being part of the New Silk Road. There is no shortage of European examples in support of Melon’s thesis, starting with France and Germany. Even if – it must be said – both Paris and Berlin can now afford to reap the fruits of an intense diplomatic work carried out on the Chinese front, the same that Italy has so far lacked.

“You can have good relations with China even without the Silk Road which is something I think is fine discussed with the Chinese government, within the Italian one and in the parliament. We will make a decision before December“, however Meloni declared. “This is a question that will have to be discussed in Parliament: the interesting thing is that Italy is the only G7 country to have adhered to the memorandum, but it is not the one that has the best relations trade with Beijing”, added the prime minister.

The possible scenarios

At this point, three possibilities take shape scenarios. The first, to be discarded for possible consequences, coincides with Italy’s flat exit from the silk road, with relative Chinese reaction. In this case, it is legitimate to imagine that Beijing could react by activating all the economic levers at its disposal. The second scenario, on the other hand, reflects a situation in which Italy would remain in the trade pact with China, against substantial payments changes background and with new conditions capable of favoring Rome.

The United States however, they see the Chinese Silk Road as smoke and mirrors, and Meloni could therefore opt for something in between. Thus we arrive at the third hypothetical scenario: Rome out of the Belt and Road Initiative, but with an outstretched hand towards the Dragon to enter into a new trade pact, less geopolitical, and focused solely and exclusively on the economy. If this were the case, the Italian government will have to show that it is capable of putting one on the table exit strategy capable both of not “offending” Beijing and of “aligning” with Washington’s Chinese line.

Decision in progress

Officially, therefore, the Italian government has not yet taken a definitive decision on the future of the memorandum on the new Silk Road. With Biden “we talked about the Silk Road, China, how we need to guarantee our economic security, sustainable multilateralism and encourage dialogue with Beijing so that it acts responsibly”, explained Meloni at the end of the face-to-face meeting with Joe Bidenmaking clear the need to preserve relations with Beijing.

“I intend to go to China, I have been sent several times, it will be one of the next missions but it has not yet been scheduled because I also have to deal with internal politics”, Meloni then declared in the press conference at the Italian embassy in Washington. In any case, time is ticking. And sooner or later Italy’s decision will have to materialize. One way or the other.

