(LaPresse) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed by EU leaders at the European Council. Kisses and handshakes also with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to what has been learned, on the sidelines of the European Council in progress and after one of the four meetings together with groups of leaders, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky would have held a two-way conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who would have reaffirmed Italy’s support to Ukraine against Russian aggression. According to reports, President Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Rome’s commitment. (LaPresse)