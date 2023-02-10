Home World Meloni and Zelensky, kisses in Brussels – Corriere TV
World

Meloni and Zelensky, kisses in Brussels – Corriere TV

by admin
Meloni and Zelensky, kisses in Brussels – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed by EU leaders at the European Council. Kisses and handshakes also with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to what has been learned, on the sidelines of the European Council in progress and after one of the four meetings together with groups of leaders, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky would have held a two-way conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who would have reaffirmed Italy’s support to Ukraine against Russian aggression. According to reports, President Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Rome’s commitment. (LaPresse)

February 9, 2023 – Updated February 9, 2023 , 11:21 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen writes again to Congress on debt limit

You may also like

The Go! Team, crítica de su disco Get...

THE VALUES FOR WHICH WE MUST LIVE AND,...

A number of foreign media condemned US sanctions...

TIM, 2023 begins with remodulations and inflation adjustment...

The Chinese balloon shot down by the United...

Musk’s Starlink network strips Kiev of the use...

5G drives revenue growth

Sanremo 2023, the live broadcast of the third...

SD Gundam BA e Madden NFL 23

Motorhead. The story of the loudest band in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy