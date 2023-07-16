Home » Meloni armors himself on the train to Pompeii: journalists locked up in another carriage and filming on Rai is prohibited
World

Meloni armors himself on the train to Pompeii: journalists locked up in another carriage and filming on Rai is prohibited

by admin
Meloni armors himself on the train to Pompeii: journalists locked up in another carriage and filming on Rai is prohibited

Journalists “armored” in a carriage while the premier passes through the station. The new chapter in the book of never serene relations between the press and Palazzo Chigi takes place at Termini, in the minutes before the departure of the first direct train between Rome and Pompeii. On board, for the maiden voyage, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. But Meloni’s arrival is forbidden to the reporters, taken in advance on the Frecciarossa and then closed – well in advance – inside a carriage, far from that of the…

See also  The Philippine ruling party announces the list of candidates for the general election: Duterte is a candidate for vice president-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy