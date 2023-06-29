Meloni attacks the EU on interest rates, Mes and migrants: challenge to Brussels – Il Tempo

9
Meloni attacks the EU on interest rates, Mes and migrants: challenge to Brussels The weatherUkraine, Meloni: “Without support for Kiev, the world will be more unstable and dangerous” beraking latest newsMeloni among migrants, ECB rates and Italy’s international role: “We won’t be a refugee camp, no more austerity, we will be credible abroad” The ReformistEuropean Council, Giorgia Meloni in the Chamber: the sentence that silences the “owls” The weatherMeloni: Ending the season of austerity, Italy serious about its budget, pace of the owls The sun 24 hoursSee full coverage on Google News
See also New Hampshire primary, conservative general Donald Bolduc (anti-abortionist, novax and conspiracy theorist) in the lead