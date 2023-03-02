Listen to the audio version of the article

Investing India and its leader, Narendra Modi of the role of mediator to facilitate peace in Ukraine. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Indian mission is not limited to consolidating diplomatic and commercial relations with New Delhi, which are now elevated to a strategic partnership, but crosses, and it could not be otherwise, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, also due to the concomitance with the G20 of foreign ministers, underway in the Indian capital.

Meloni calls Modi

«Modi – underlined the prime minister in the declarations to the press made after the conversation at the Hyderabad House, the prime minister’s residence – knows perfectly well the Italian position of full support for Ukraine. I believe we share the hope that India, as chair of the G20, can play a central role in facilitating a path towards a cessation of hostilities and a just peace.” Modi, moreover, remarks that “since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, India has said that the question can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: we are very ready to contribute to any project for peace”. The absolute superlative is striking but the different positioning with respect to the conflict remains. Indian neutrality does not ease.

The distances on the condemnation of Russia

In the document released at the end of the bilateral agreement, a joint Italy-India statement highlights point 5, the only non-joint one: “Italy reiterates its strong condemnation” of Russian aggression against Ukraine, while, and it is the next point, Rome and New Delhi agree again in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and in expressing concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Don’t remain inert

In the afternoon, after having risked running into Foreign Minister Lavrov, who held a long press conference in the same hotel where Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Tajani are staying, the premier opened the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue conference as a guest, a forum geopolitical of particular importance in the area. In front of an audience made up not only of observers and diplomacy experts but also of G20 foreign ministers, Meloni practically makes an appeal: “We cannot remain inert in the face of this provocation against the heart of the United Nations Charter”, an attack that it not only puts Europe at risk but risks «undermining stability throughout the world. We cannot allow the law of the strongest to overcome the force of the law.”