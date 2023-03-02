Home World Meloni bets on Modi’s India: it can facilitate peace in Ukraine
World

Meloni bets on Modi’s India: it can facilitate peace in Ukraine

by admin
Meloni bets on Modi’s India: it can facilitate peace in Ukraine

Investing India and its leader, Narendra Modi of the role of mediator to facilitate peace in Ukraine. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Indian mission is not limited to consolidating diplomatic and commercial relations with New Delhi, which are now elevated to a strategic partnership, but crosses, and it could not be otherwise, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, also due to the concomitance with the G20 of foreign ministers, underway in the Indian capital.

Meloni calls Modi

«Modi – underlined the prime minister in the declarations to the press made after the conversation at the Hyderabad House, the prime minister’s residence – knows perfectly well the Italian position of full support for Ukraine. I believe we share the hope that India, as chair of the G20, can play a central role in facilitating a path towards a cessation of hostilities and a just peace.” Modi, moreover, remarks that “since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, India has said that the question can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: we are very ready to contribute to any project for peace”. The absolute superlative is striking but the different positioning with respect to the conflict remains. Indian neutrality does not ease.

The distances on the condemnation of Russia

In the document released at the end of the bilateral agreement, a joint Italy-India statement highlights point 5, the only non-joint one: “Italy reiterates its strong condemnation” of Russian aggression against Ukraine, while, and it is the next point, Rome and New Delhi agree again in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and in expressing concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

See also  Elections in France, Macron: "We need to work more like in Italy"

Don’t remain inert

In the afternoon, after having risked running into Foreign Minister Lavrov, who held a long press conference in the same hotel where Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Tajani are staying, the premier opened the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue conference as a guest, a forum geopolitical of particular importance in the area. In front of an audience made up not only of observers and diplomacy experts but also of G20 foreign ministers, Meloni practically makes an appeal: “We cannot remain inert in the face of this provocation against the heart of the United Nations Charter”, an attack that it not only puts Europe at risk but risks «undermining stability throughout the world. We cannot allow the law of the strongest to overcome the force of the law.”

You may also like

Covid investigation, the prosecutor of Bergamo: “Brusaferro prevented...

Interview with Superzippers for “Modern Art and Eternal...

Sixth Palestinian killed in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp...

Not a meeting, but a conversation on the...

Pedal against the mafia, cyclists on the street...

Exhibition “Dialogues with Color and Light” at MAM...

He leaves from Piacenza, dies at the front...

Belgium, 6-month-old girl of Italian origin dies with...

Sexual and Reproductive Health: A. K, a Syphilis...

The parties of the ruling coalition signed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy