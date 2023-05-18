Meloni connected from Alaska, ‘the government is there’. More Funds and I’m Fiscal Obligations – Politics

A Council of Ministers to be fixed at the earliest possible date, Tuesday 23 May, with the aim of a decree law that provide immediate measures, including social shock absorbers for agricultural workers, deferment of mortgage installments, suspension of tax obligations and immediately thirty million in total for Emilia Romagna. The stopover in Alaska, an obligatory stop on the premier’s journey Giorgia Meloni towards the G7 in Japan, becomes the first opportunity for the government to give a response to the territories affected by landslides and floods.

ANSA agency Musumeci: ‘in Italy now the climate is tropical, no more waste’ (ANSA)

The prime minister took part in the Civil Protection operating committee via videoconference in the most tragic hours of the flood, taking stock with the minister Nello Musumeci. The decision right away was to announce a CDM to approve further measures and update the state of emergency with other funds and concessions, already declared in the region after the rains at the beginning of the month. “The government exists, alongside the affected populations and the institutions in the area”, were Meloni’s first words. The coordination of the ministers interested in the possible decree-law has already begun “but – as explained by the owner of the Viminale, Matteo Piantedosi – it is clear that an assessment of the interventions to be financed can only be made once the emergency has passed”.

The first summit was held between the ministers of civil protection, agriculture, labour, justice, relations with Parliament and the deputy for the economyto agree on the first measures to be taken in next Tuesday’s decree. “I will propose an additional resource available to Emilia Romagna of twenty million eurosa sum that is added to the ten million already approved on May 4″, announced Musumeci, emphasizing that there will be an extension to the province of Rimini of the state of emergency already approved two weeks ago. “We reason to put on the field social safety nets for categories of workers such as fixed-term workers in the agricultural sector”, added the Minister for Labour, Marina Calderone. For your colleague Lollobrigida must also “start a strategic reasoning that puts in conditions to avoid the consequences of the floods”, explains the owner of the Department of Agriculture, who, despite having already had a first meeting with the categories of the sector, clarifies: “all the checks must first be made, in order to quantify the interventions of a financial nature once the event is over”.

In the meantime, “the deadlines for tax obligations, both for natural persons and for companies”, will be suspended. he announced the Deputy Minister for the Economy, Maurizio Leo, also referring to an agreement “on the deferment of mortgage installments”. The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, on the other hand, will propose “the postponement of the civil and criminal hearings and the suspension of the terms for the contractual fulfillments and of all the deeds having executive force”.

These are provisions in part already adopted after the Ischia flood, therefore that decree “is one of the parameters to which the government will refer in its proposals”, explains Musumeci himself, who also points the finger at “environmental fundamentalism, which is not useful for the economy of a society or even for the protection of the environment itself”. Prime Minister Meloni was informed of the various measures, in constant contact with Undersecretary Mantovano and the Executive. All while waiting for an assessment of the damages which will begin as soon as the critical phase of the rescue operations, with the respite of bad weather, will give way to a much more detailed survey. Meanwhile the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, draws a first comparison to give the measure of the situation: “a few days before the anniversary of the first earthquake of 2012 he says – I do not hesitate to say that we are facing a another earthquake”.

Piantedosi, ‘the priority is people’s safety’ – The bad weather emergency in Emilia-Romagna “we are managing it by sending men. We have over 700 firefighters who we are gradually bringing together here”. The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, said this to the microphones of Tg3 when he arrived at the headquarters of the civil protection in Emilia-Romagna. “A lot will also depend on the weather conditions – he added – the first thing is to think about the safety and security of the people, then the government is working hard for everything that comes next”.

