On the one hand, there is a historic milestone: the first time for a female Prime Minister in almost eighty years of the Italian Republic. On the other hand, the question arises: how long will the center-right coalition last, considering what we have witnessed in the last excited week on the Brothers of Italy-Forza Italia axis? And what will be the positions of the new tricolor executive in international politics, in relations with Brussels and Washington? This, in summary, is the analysis of the major international newspapers following the government assignment entrusted to Giorgia Meloni.

The “pro-European” doubts of the New York Times

Let’s start with the New York Times, the first newspaper in the world that headlines: “Giorgia Meloni gets the green light for the new Italian government”. And in the bolt he specifies: “The leader of the far right is sworn in as the country’s first female prime minister, amid questions about her coalition’s commitment to Europe.” The newspaper recalls that some members of his coalition, such as Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, “have sown doubts that Italy is undermining the European united front against Russia” but stresses that Meloni in recent months “has largely lowered his rhetoric , has moved away from Eurosceptics ”and has pledged to remain alongside Kiev. But if on the one hand he has “a reputation in the Italian establishment for his pragmatism and his sharp intelligence”, on the other hand “his leadership is a whiplash that induces a change for Italy and Europe” after the two years of Mario Draghi. As for the executive, the NYT notes that there are fewer technicians than expected, underlines the “nationalism” in the redefinition of the name of some departments and recalls that the minister of the family Eugenia Roccella has spoken out against abortion, LGBTQ rights and assisted fertilization.

The Washington Post: Italy remains a political laboratory

“Giorgia Meloni completed her revolutionary rise in Italian politics on Saturday, when she was sworn in as the country’s first female premier, giving her once marginal party a level of power never reached by far-right forces in Europe”, highlights the Washington Post. The newspaper notes that her rise “could be a transformative moment in a country that has sometimes been a test laboratory for large political changes,” whether it was with fascism a century ago or, more recently, with the theatrical personality of Silvio Berlusconi . Now Italy will be led by Meloni, who has honed a distinctive brand of far-right politics by acting as a liberal agitator on social issues while she presented herself as a person with a firm hand and establishment-style on foreign policy and spending ».

The perplexities of the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times

According to the Wall Street Journal “Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Prime Minister on Saturday, assuming power at the helm of a center-right coalition already plagued by internal quarrels over Rome’s position towards Moscow.” The newspaper recalls that Meloni, “a faithful Atlanticist, has said that her government will be steadfast in its support for Ukraine and in its opposition to the Russian war on the country”, but stresses that “cracks in her right-wing alliance have begun to appear. even before his government took the oath, ”citing the Berlusconi case. Among the challenges she will have to face, according to the newspaper, “the urgent issue of high energy prices” and “managing the rebel allies of her coalition, some of whom have blamed sanctions on Russia” for the high bills.

As we cross the Atlentico, moods don’t seem to change. The Financial Times, the bible of economic and financial information, dedicates two articles on page two to the assignment entrusted to Meloni. The first, written by Rome, reconstructs what happened on Friday at the Quirinale (“Meloni becomes the first female premier”). The second, broader, contextualizes by stinging: «Berlusconi’s first antics shake the coalition. The former prime minister was recorded defending Putin, but his political ally has not broken down ».