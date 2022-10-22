“The Russia certainly expects that, with the new Meloni government, Italy becomes friendlier towards him. And, for his purposes, he bets higher Silvio Berlusconi than on Matteo Salvini. But I wouldn’t be alarmist. Italian foreign policy is unlikely to change course. “To speak on the phone with Republic from Vienna he is the political scientist Anton Shekhovtsova native of Sevastopol, now in the Crimea annexed by Russia, director of the Center for Democratic Integrity, as well as one of the leading experts on relations between the Kremlin and the Western right to whom he dedicated the book Black Tango.