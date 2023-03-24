Listen to the audio version of the article

“Italy can be said to be very satisfied” with the conclusions of the European Council. So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the European Council in Brussels.

Meloni: good meeting with Macron, desire to collaborate

«I am satisfied with this bilateral deal. It was a long and broad meeting on the scenario and the complex situation on the geopolitical front. There is a desire to collaborate» declared Meloni answering a question about the meeting with the French president Emmanuel Macron, at the end of the EU summit. Macron’s comment is similar: «We had a very good discussion with Giorgia Meloni which allowed us to clarify many topics and to define the issues on which we can act together».

«I share France’s position on nuclear power»

Do I share France’s position on nuclear power? “I share the position of technological neutrality, so yes, I think that in addition to the technologies that can guarantee the objectives that the EU has set itself, other “technologies that meet certain targets must also be recognised, regardless of whether nuclear power is used or not in a nation,” the premier specified.

“I saw von der Leyen on the Pnrr, I don’t see any risks”

Reassurances also on the Pnrr front. “No, I see absolutely no risk” of the EU not paying the third tranche of the Pnrr, he said. «There is a very serious, collaborative work, we have inherited a situation that certainly requires us to work very quickly, that’s what we are doing together with the Commission. I have just spoken to Ursula von der Leyen and it seems to me that the Commission greatly appreciates Italy’s serious work. The decisions that are made are decisions that we are sharing».

“EU change of pace on migrants, we are satisfied”

On the subject of migration there was “a change of pace impressed in the last Council, now migration remains a priority of the EU’s objectives” with a “verification of the implementation of the results in the next European Council. This demonstrates that it was not a question of a spot and a single initiative” explained Meloni, who added: “We are working on the concreteness of the results that seem good to me and demonstrate good faith in tackling this matter”