Meloni ignites the Vox rally: “A government of patriots in Spain too. Stop ultra-ecological fanaticism”

A message to “reaffirm the great bond that unites FdI and Vox”. Just over a year after the rally in Andalusia, it was June 12 last year, Giorgia Meloni connects with Valencia during an election rally of the Spanish leader of Vox, Santiago Abascalahead of the general elections to be held in Spain on 23 July.

Surprisingly, Abascal introduces the premier’s speech. “Good evening patriots, good evening Santi. Thank you. I am very happy to contribute my message to the electoral campaign and reaffirm the great bond that unites FdI and Vox – Meloni says in Spanish – I hope that Vox will have an important role in the next government The time of patriots has come, in Italy, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic, we have shown that we patriots can govern and contribute to the increase of people’s prosperity. Your victory can boost all of Europe” .

Giorgia Meloni incites Vox militants in Spain: “No to the LGBT lobby, yes to the traditional family”

Meloni on 12 June 2022 had incited Vox militants in Spain during a rally in Marbella in support of Macarena People, candidate for the presidency of Andalusia. You had intervened from the stage with a speech that seems like a sort of manual for the new European sovereign right. An energetic intervention, based on a binary subdivision of the political and social universe in which the leader of FdI had declared herself against the lgbt lobbies, but in favor of the traditional family, against uncontrolled immigration, but in favor of the opening of the borders, in favor of “life”, and against the ideologies of the “end of life” (abortion and euthanasia). A growing speech that has made inroads among the militants of the Spanish far-right party.

Today she has returned to speaking to the Spaniards. “You are a great people and you will be able to recognize who is serious: the European and international left cannot defend the weak and the workers, we can, because we tell the truth. In Italy we defend our sovereignty, the Italians. And you do the same. I say to all of you, do not be afraid to vote with your head. There are 10 days left for a decisive date for the future of your history”, “for the patriots to come to power in Spain”, Meloni insists, underlining that “it is crucial to establish a patriotic and conservative alternative in which Vox plays a leading and decisive role in the formation of the new national government”.

It’s still. “In Italy we have very strong migratory pressure. It will take time but I’m sure our recipe is the right one. Those who want to condemn us do not love nature: enough with fundamentalism. We want to defend nature, with man inside it. Ecological sustainability must go hand in hand with economic sustainability. Europe should once again be aware of its role, take care of the big issues, in close collaboration with the national states”. Then, amidst applause, he asked for a video connection with the square in Valencia: “In Italy we are defending the interests of the Italians and I am sure that from 23 July, the same will be possible in Spain with a government of patriots with Vox. Long live Italy, long live Spain, long live the European patriots”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

