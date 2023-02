It won’t be the mission to Berlin that will return Giorgia Meloni’s smile. Because if it is true that the premier flies to Germany leaving behind the enormous problem generated by the Cospito case – and by the revelations of sensitive news by her undersecretary of Justice – it is equally evident that the meeting with Olaf Scholz can only certify the distances on a crucial node, that of the European response to the United States on the minefield of competition.