Fight against the flow of irregular migrants and European cooperation for the economic “war” with the United States. These are the themes at the center of Giorgia Meloni’s first face-to-face with German Chancellor Scholz. But the breaking latest news of the joint press conference at the end of the summit starts from a lack of response. The one on the political controversy that broke out on the Donzelli-Delmastro case. Questioned by The print, Meloni alluded to the anarchists question, (“They are a threat to the state”, he said, “in the face of which we must not divide”) but glossed over the most burning political question, the possible resignation of the undersecretary. “I don’t think it’s a topic that interests the international press and I’ll gladly respond to this tomorrow.”

Meloni glosses undersecretary Delmastro’s question about trust: “We’ll talk about it tomorrow” news/meloni_a_berlino_conferenza_stampa_scholz-12621559/&el=player_ex_12621767″>

Greater cooperation on the economic front

“Our cooperation is essential to find solutions in Europe. The European Council will deal with issues such as the competitiveness of the European economic system, it is essential that there is a European response to strengthen it. Our position is cautious on changes to the state aid regime,” said the premier. «We need to maintain a level of competitiveness that is the same for everyone, and for us the answer is above all the flexibility of existing funds. We also support the hypothesis of a sovereign wealth fund, a fund fueled by a common debt. But there is also the issue of timing, some answers must be given immediately, and the answer that can be given immediately is that of the flexibility of existing funds”.

“It is essential for Italy to have EU support on border defense,” Meloni said. “Europe has what it takes” to tackle the immigration problem, management cannot be left to the traffickers”. “Italy has done its part for the Ukrainian refugees, as far as the North African front is concerned, there must be the willingness to counter illegal immigration with legal immigration quotas”, observed the prime minister. “Management must be entrusted to the countries and to Europe”, says Meloni, reiterating that there must be a difference between immigration

Words that summarize the two main issues at the center of the premier’s journey: the fight against illegal immigration flows and, precisely, the modification of the European rules for state aid and the competitiveness of companies in the economic “war” between Europe and the United States . In addition of course to the real war, the one in Ukraine. “There is a strong harmony between Italy and Germany”, explained the prime minister, “who have worked to support Kiev’s self-defense and we will continue to do so as long as necessary”. “We have arrived at our sixth military aid package and we will never let go of our support. Helping Kiev is the only way to reach dialogue». And the prime minister plans to go to Kiev “before 24 February”.

Berlin, Meloni replies to a German journalist: “Am I allergic to Germany? I don’t remember ever saying that” news/meloni_a_berlino_conferenza_stampa_scholz-12621559/&el=player_ex_12621790″>

State aid and flexibility

“The Italian position, as regards the economic matter, is that of not limiting itself to the issue of state aid, which risks putting countries with less fiscal space in difficulty”, Meloni declared in the morning, adding “our position it concerns the theme of the flexibility of existing funds and a sovereign wealth fund to help European companies”. Next week, the European Council will pronounce itself on possible changes to the rules on state aid. “Italy and Germany benefit enormously from the single market, but we need to develop it further to make it even more competitive,” said Chancellor Scholz.

The embarrassment over the “allergy to Germany”

During the press conference, also the embarrassment for a question from the local press: «Am I allergic to Germany? I don’t know when I would have said this,” said the premier. “Frankly, I have no memory of it. I said that the only language I haven’t been able to learn is German. It is a complex language and I confirm it. I failed on German, but not because I was allergic…». The reference was to an interview granted in 2019 to the Libero newspaper, in which Meloni said verbatim: «I tried to study German but I couldn’t do it, despite being a nerd. I’m allergic to Germany even on books»