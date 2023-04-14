Do more for Africa, to deal with the many humanitarian emergencies, starting with Somalia which according to the UN is “one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world“, and to contain the flows of illegal migrants. But also to support the economic development and social stabilization of countries where otherwise, without a “strong role” for Italy and Europe, the doors will inevitably open “for the entry of other players”. Giorgia Meloni lands in Addis Ababa and relaunches the idea of ​​that Piano Mattei that Italy will be ready to present in detail in October, on the occasion of the Italy-Africa intergovernmental summit.

“We are working on it” above all by “listening” to and “involving” African countries, assures the premier in a brief press point between one meeting and another in the Ethiopian capital. Upon her arrival Meloni, received with military honors by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, immediately goes into confrontation with the president of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

And in the evening he participates in the dinner of honor and sees the Somali president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in his turn in Addis Ababa for two days of work that will culminate, on Saturday morning, with the Italy-Ethiopia trilateral meeting -Somalia. The premier is the first leader of a Western government to be received in Addis Ababa after the truce that triggered the peace process with the Tigray region. A conflict that lasted two years, a civil war, according to international observers, which caused over 600,000 deaths and interrupted a path of robust and unusual growth for African countries. Now there is a need to restore normalcy and invest in infrastructure, also to limit the Chinese influence, which is also clearly visible in the many construction sites scattered around the capital.

The city is celebrating – it is Orthodox Good Friday, many faithful gather to pray in the numerous churches, such as the crowded one of San Giorgio – and welcomes Meloni with little traffic and the Italian flags waving alongside the Ethiopian ones along the whole path that goes from the airport to the area of ​​the institutional headquarters, the African Union and the National Palace.

The two countries have solid ties (the colonial past is still tangible, even in many masonry houses in the midst of the sheet metal shacks that the locals define as “historic”, built by the Italians) which Italy now wants to “strengthen”, Meloni reiterates emphasizing the “excellent friendship with the prime minister” of Ethiopia (it is the third time that the two have met), who “may also have developments in terms of overall stability in the region”. The Horn of Africa “is crucial and sensitive for us”, adds. Also because it is a land that hosts 823,000 refugees and 4.2 million displaced people, who are among those who, through Sudan and Libya, try their luck on boats to get to Italy. “I think the Mattei Plan – assures the premier – produces much more than the effort it requires, for the Italian national interest, for the European interest, for the stability of a continent on which perhaps we have not done enough in recent years”. Words that he will also repeat tomorrow at the trilateral agreement with Ethiopia and Somalia.

