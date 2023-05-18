Meloni in Hiroshima for the G7, bilateral with Kishida

Armored Hiroshima on the eve of the G7, which officially opens tomorrow: the city is already ready to receive the leaders of the 7 and numerous countries invited by the host, the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida. Since yesterday, helicopters have been flying over the city and the police patrolling the streets and nerve centers, starting with the Peace Memorial Museum in memory of the tragedy of August 6, 1945, in front of which there have been limited protests against the summit since yesterday.

The first to arrive in the night was the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, Italian sources observe, she will be the fifth female prime minister to participate in a G7. The precedents are Germany with Angela Merkel, Canada with Kim Campbell in 1993, the United Kingdom with Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, while Liz Truss did not have time to participate in any G7 while the United States and France have never had presidents woman.

However, the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also participate in the proceedings. Also arrived US President Joe Biden. Air Force One landed earlier than the schedule released by the Japanese organizers of the summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also with the US president. In the afternoon I expected Canadian Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. French President Emmanuel Macron should arrive tomorrow morning shortly before the start of work.

G7, the arrival of Biden in Japan

Bilateral agreement in Hiroshima between Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “Thank you very much Fumio, I’m very happy to be here – said the premier -, my congratulations for the determination and seriousness with which you are managing the G7 in a year that is certainly not easy”. “Since Italy is the next president of the G7, it is even more essential that our cooperation is very close. We are two regional powers that have roles of responsibility together with the leaders of the G7, in this phase it is essential that we work together for the security, and for economic security”.

