After Tuesday’s speech in the Senate, the Prime Minister intervenes in the Chamber on Italy’s position in the forthcoming European Council on 23 and 24 March. Yesterday, the distinctions on the government line expressed by the leader of the League, the Salvinian Romeo, made noise.

11:08 am – Rosato (Third pole): Continue cos. And attacks M5S President Meloni, we recognize ourselves in your decisive and firm words on Ukraine and on the action of this government, but you can afford this decisive position also because there is a piece of the opposition that shares it because we do not like the hesitations of part of the majority , we don’t like the absences and some declarations, declares Ettore Rosato of Azione-Iv, quoting for example the words of Silvio Berlusconi. We must say clearly that this country continues to support Ukraine and I say this to those who claim that to have peace it is enough for Kiev to surrender, he claims he is referring to the Five Stars. Then, still speaking of the M5S, another lunge: Unacceptable words on Cutro,

11:05 am – Baldino (M5S): Meloni did not want to go to Crotone so as not to be face to face with his mother’s conscience Who in this House in the last ten years has used deaths at sea to spread propaganda about poor people has not been the M5S, which does not believe that the government, as Meloni said in a tweet in 2015, should be investigated. You weren’t able to tell us what and where didn’t work. We don’t want to condemn or judge you but only to prevent certain tragedies from happening again. That’s why we don’t have clean tragedy. Meloni did not want to go to Crotone so as not to find himself face to face with small white coffins with his mother’s conscience. You said it in the Vittoria Baldino Chamber of the M5S

10:40 am – Rossello (FI): Ukraine, Italy must play the role of a bridge for peace We reaffirm our support for the creation of a peace initiative leading to the resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law. Italy must play the role of a bridge for a just and lasting peace, based on justice and mercy. The China document could be a step to be evaluated in the appropriate fora: the force supporter Cristina Rossello says so to the Chamber

10:28 am – Bonelli against Meloni: question of style … a question of style…, Angelo Bonelli says it several times, addressing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during his speech in the debate that precedes the replies of the Prime Minister in view of the EU summit of 23 and 24. Bonelli interrupts his speech on the climate crisis and in front of Meloni’s smile, he reacts: you keep smiling president, a question of style…

10:13 am – Calenda: Lega absent from the benches, government already in crisis The League absent from the government benches. Yesterday’s speech in the Senate by the group leader against Meloni’s line on Ukraine. This executive is already in crisis. For the wrong reasons.: the leader of Action tweeted it, Carlo Calenda

10:06 – The absence of the League from the government benches At the moment there are no League ministers sitting on the benches of the government in the Chamber of Deputies during the debate on the communications of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the next EU Council. The government benches are full, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani took a seat next to the Prime Minister.

09:38 – Meloni arrived in Montecitorio The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, arrived in the Chamber where the debate on the communications of the premier will soon begin in view of the next European Council

09:08 am – Meloni without the Arms League in Ukraine: yesterday’s day, point by point (Gianluca Mercuri) Meloni who attacks Conte but suffers an obvious jab from the allies. The Schleinian Pd that is fighting over the counter with the Grillin-Contians, potential allies but also natural competitors. See also Argentina, Vice President Kirchner sentenced to 6 years Point by point: •Meloni against Conte

The fraternal prime minister chose the yellow-green-red ex prime minister as a controversial target in her communications to the Senate on the war: she was referring to him in rejecting the childish reconstructions of those who say that by sending weapons we take away resources for citizens, saying that alternatively taxes could be reduced or pensions raised: this is a lie, and we must call it by its name, given that the aid we send is largely resources that our country already possesses. Apart from the news that Meloni said country and not nation, the attack on the 5 Stars continued: We know that there are parties in this Chamber who hope for an agreement with China or a surrender of Ukraine. We are not of this opinion. I welcome the concerns that have emerged about our military arsenals: after all the Conte government also increased military spending. • Meloni left alone by the League

In every sense: no Northern League minister at his side. And then, the speech of the parent company Romeo with tones of grillina opposition on the strong concern for how things are going. The objective of the cessation of hostilities seems more like a declaration of principle. On the contrary, we constantly hear talk of the offensive. The problem is not military support, but an increasingly powerful arms race with the risk of an accident from which there is no turning back. • Because it’s important

Because Romeo is the man to whom Salvini entrusts the most strategic sabotage actions. It was he, in July, who gave Draghi the sack with a speech of impressive modesty but with extraordinary consequences (the early elections). The head of the League has been silent for a while but is not inert: the impression that his (and Berlusconi’s) pro-Putinism will sooner or later re-explode and for the government it will not be a good moment. • Meanwhile Schlein’s Pd



Meanwhile, Schlein’s Pd chooses Ukraine as the only theme in relative continuity with the Pd of caciques (Elly dixit). For the rest, Massimo Franco’s usual surgical analysis: Schlein continues to follow a radical line destined to meet and surpass that of the grillini; in fact, to slowly drain the tank of their consents. In a few weeks, he restored citizenship to the Democratic Party in the squares. He snatched flags from Conte such as the minimum wage and civil rights. In the last few hours you reaffirmed your yes to the legalization of soft drugs and went as far as to defend the ecologists who soil monuments. In fact, you are monopolizing the opposition with a deft blend of traditional leftism, grillism and maximalism; albeit without renouncing NATO membership and European alliances, using only more “pacifistic” tones. But the way in which he declines the role of minorities prefigures a march that tends to incorporate every residual, extreme, movementist position. See also Japan's bird flu outbreak hits record - China.org.cn For now it seems to work, but in the long run…: It’s not clear where the pursuit of every impulse that fills the squares leads; and to what extent the traditional Democratic Party, “sick” with power but also with institutional culture, will pander to its leader. The fear that enthusiasm is destined to cool down, despite the favorable polls, could soon appear. • And with you?



A response from him to Meloni is awaited today and it will be quite important. For the leader of the 5 Stars, a unique opportunity to mix the institutional pose of a former prime minister with that of aspiring opposition leader. For this he will not give up agitating the only ultra-left thing that Schlein has left him: the war. Yesterday there was the appetizer: The position of the Democratic Party has always been, from the beginning, one of great conviction regarding this military strategy which is pursuing an escalation. At first we were told that they were only sending bulletproof vests, then weapons, ammunition, tanks, missile batteries, finally what are we going to send, the troops? In short, a nice derby. Handsome? (This analysis was published in PrimaOra, the Corriere newsletter: to receive it you need to subscribe to Il Punto, and you can do it here)

08:59 – Meloni at 9.30 in the Chamber After Tuesday’s speech in the Senate, the Prime Minister intervenes in the Chamber on Italy’s position in the forthcoming European Council on 23 and 24 March.