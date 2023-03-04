Home World Meloni in the Emirates mends the rift in the name of weapons
World

Meloni in the Emirates mends the rift in the name of weapons

by admin
Meloni in the Emirates mends the rift in the name of weapons

Arab dynasties look to the future with the eyes of tradition. The agreements signed by the sovereigns are valid for a generation and, like their power, are absolute. They are ill adapted to the alternation of European governments, especially to the frenetic turnover of the Italian ones. And they struggle to deal with the dynamics of Western democracies, where the judiciary is independent and public opinion campaigns for civil rights.

See also  Ukraine-Russia crisis, among the pro-Russians of Donetsk in celebration: "Now with Moscow we will liberate Kiev"

You may also like

The deceased actor Tom Sizemore | Fun

Jelena Karleuša on the Eurovision Song Contest |...

Denise case, suspects in a Roma camp, the...

Too many no’s on the electric car. Skip...

Udinese News | The words of Tucu, Zapata,...

“Boy, it’s not a good business”, first preview...

Tom Sizemore passed away | Fun

Igor Duljaj’s statement after the defeat of Partizan...

The eightieth March by Lucio Dalla, the eleventh...

at least ten dead, there is also a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy