Meloni in Tunis, summit with the EU and Saied

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has landed at Tunis International Airport. The summit between the Italian prime minister, the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and the Tunisian president Kais Saied will soon be held in the Presidential Palace of Carthage. At the end of the summit, around 12:30 (Italian time), a joint statement by the three European leaders is expected. The president of the Commission landed in Tunis in the same minutes as Meloni. After meeting Saied von der Leyen, she will return to Brussels to leave immediately after her for Brasilia, the first leg of her tour in Latin America.

Read the full article on ANSA.it