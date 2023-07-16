Meloni in Tunis, understanding at the last mile. EU sources: we hope agreement on the memorandum

Italia

Strong energy cooperation is expected, also accelerating cultural exchanges

3′ of reading

The hope is “to finalize the discussion on the memorandum of understanding”. This was explained by EU sources regarding the arrival in Tunis this afternoon of the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, of the premier Giorgia Meloni and of the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte. The three will meet the Tunisian president Kais Saied in Carthage aiming at the signing of the agreement which has, among the key points, the management of migration. Management which, the same sources explain, must be implemented “in compliance with international law and law”. About 10,000 migrants landed on Italian coasts in the first half of July, more than 75,000 since the beginning of the year.

The parties negotiate across the board

The agreement, although the president Kais Saied is accustomed to twists and turns, seems really close. In the palace of Carthage the Prime Minister Giorgia Melonithe president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte, together with Saied, should sign a text that does not only concern migrants, but launches strong energy cooperation and accelerates cultural exchanges between Tunisians and Europeans.

Tunis pushes on relocations

The Sherpas are filing the document and, presumably, Saied will try to up the ante until the last moment. At the moment, the outline of the memorandum provides for the allocation by Brussels, immediately, of 150 million euros to support the Tunisian budget and 105 million to support border control. On this last point, Saied would like more. In recent days, not surprisingly, the local authorities have increased communications on the relocations carried out.

Tough fight against traffickers

Meeting the National Security Council within hours of Team Europe’s arrival, Saied announced an all-out fight against traffickers. «There are many cases of migration and this is not its usual form, but a real deportation. All of this is managed by criminal networks that practice trafficking in human beings and the trafficking of organs. These networks have a lucrative purpose, but they also aim at the very existence of the countries », he underlined. Words that, in fact, support the priority objective that the EU sees in the agreement: to stop the flows arriving from the Sahel region already on the African coasts. “We are doing the naval blockade with the agreement with Tunisia”, explained Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, not by chance, on Friday, who will receive his Tunisian counterpart in Rome next week. The great puzzle of strategy remains the respect for the human rights of migrants.

Arm wrestling with the IMF

After weeks of stalemate von der Leyen, Meloni and Rutte return to Tunis with the sole aim of closing a memorandum which also focuses on the supply of African energy and which, in Brussels’ strategy, should give economic stability and impetus to reforms in a country which he sees only one man in charge, Saied. The Tunisian president, however, will have to wait to receive the 900 million euro tranche of funding from the EU. The Commission will not move until the stalemate between the IMF and Saied is resolved, with the former asking for adequate reforms before paying the 1.9 billion loan and the latter having raised a trench against the “dictates” of the Fund monetary.

In Lampedusa the hotspot is full again

Meanwhile, on Saturday alone, in more than ten landings, over 700 migrants arrived in Lampedusa: on some of the small boats, three of which without engines, some would have fallen into the water during the crossing, according to those who landed. And the hotspot, despite the transfers, is full again, with over 2,000 guests. A bulletin of numbers that is continuously updated and which however risks dwelling only on a mere statistical datum. For this reason, Caritas director Don Marco Pagniello warns, it should always be remembered that “in reading the data we must never forget that we are not dealing with numbers but with human beings”.

Alarm cry from Tunisian NGOs

Meanwhile, a group of Tunisian NGOs has raised a cry of alarm over the “catastrophic” situation of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa expelled from Sfax, the main departure point for Italy, asking for “emergency accommodation” in the centers of reception that ensure social, humanitarian and health assistance. On board the Humanity 1, docked yesterday in the port of Ancona, various vulnerable people: a pregnant woman, children, teenagers, the elderly. “We would have liked to disembark these people sooner, we had to travel thousands of kilometers to get here,” said an NGO spokesman on the situation faced by the approximately 200 shipwrecked rescued, “near Lampedusa” and by the crew. During the journey to Ancona “some people were evacuated for health reasons, such as a pregnant woman who was about to give birth”, but all “are in a vulnerable situation”.

Unicef: 289 children died in the Mediterranean

And the figures released by Unicef ​​are dramatic, according to which since the beginning of the year, 289 children have died or disappeared in the waters of the Mediterranean, in an attempt to reach Europe aboard overloaded small boats.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

