The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, according to what has been learned, will not be at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Instead of her, Foreign Minister Tajani.

The premier will not receive the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola tomorrow. A meeting between the two was scheduled for 11.30 at Palazzo Chigi.

The premier, apparently due to health problems, has decided to preside over today’s council of ministers in connection from home.