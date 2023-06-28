Meloni, jab at the ECB: raising interest rates can do more damage than inflation

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, spoke to the Chamber of Deputies for communications in view of the next European Council, criticizing the policies of the ECB led by Christine Lagarde to counter the price increase. Inflation is a “heinous hidden tax that affects above all the less well-off, those with a fixed income, from workers to pensioners, for this reason it is certainly right to fight it decisively”, the premier began, “but the simplistic recipe for the increase of rates undertaken by the European Central Bank does not appear in the eyes of many to be the most correct path to pursue, considering that in our countries the generalized increase in prices is not the result of an economy that is growing too quickly, but of endogenous factors, first of all the energy crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine. One cannot fail to consider the risk that the constant increase in interest rates will end up hitting our economies more than inflation, i.e. that the cure will prove to be more harmful than the disease”.

Another node is that of the European Stability Mechanism and its ratification by Italy. “I want to say it serenely but also clearly: I don’t think it is useful for Italy to fuel an internal controversy over some financial instruments, such as the Mes, at this stage. Italy’s interest today is to tackle the negotiation on the new European governance with a package approach, in which the new rules of the Stability Pact, the completion of the banking union and the financial safeguard mechanisms are discussed as a whole in respect of our national interest. question of method, on how to defend the national interest “, right Meloni.

Another burning dossier is that of the fight against irregular immigration and the management of flows. “The proposals that we have agreed on, certainly to be perfected, however go in the right direction: they make the responsibilities for first entry countries more sustainable, enhance the concept of a safe third country, provide for a permanent and binding solidarity mechanism, albeit with elements of flexibility in its contents. They proposed that the States that had to refuse the relocation of migrants should pay those that had to relocate the migrants. But I would never have accepted to be paid to transform Italy into the refugee camp of Europe”, said the premier . “What we have asked for and obtained is that those resources instead feed a fund to defend the external borders. Not to manage illegal immigration, but to fight it”.

