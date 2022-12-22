The European Union, NATO and the UN are “the cornerstones of Italian foreign policy, in which Italy intends to play a leading role”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the Conference of ambassadors of Italy in the world. Then you explain on the Ukrainian front: «Italy has done what it was supposed to do and will continue to do so. We have to overcome the risk of the West against the rest of the world »and she insists, «this is why dialogue is needed. If there were no Italy there would be no West», says the premier. «We must strengthen the understanding with our partners» especially in the Mediterranean «and set up relations with all the other countries. Europe must always be a global player», underlines Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. «Italy has sided with Ukraine clearly and without hesitation. The guiding star remains that of dialogue” for “a just peace for the Ukrainians, the issue is complex, you can’t just declare peace to obtain it”, said the premier, “the role Italy played was important” also to achieve “balance” between the forces involved. Then the proposal: «In all cultures – underlines Giorgia Meloni in front of the ambassadors – this is the moment of the victory of light over darkness, instead Ukraine lives almost all of its days without electricity. To understand how the Ukrainians are doing, I would ask all Italians to switch off all the energy they have for one hour a day, to understand what it means to have people who defend freedom and love for their country”.

Russia-Ukraine war, 10,000 new graves in Mariupol. The Russians demolish 50,000 houses. The incidence of the Patriots directed by the editorial staff of the press

21 December 2022

