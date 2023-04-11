The Meloni government launches his first Def, outlining “the economic policy for the coming years, a line made up of stability, credibility and growth”, as the prime minister says, who is already looking beyond. “From the next budget law, the problem of demographic decline and new births must be tackled concretely, with adequate measures”, he clarified in the Council of Ministers, in a meeting that approved a 6-month state of national emergency to deal with the increase in migratory flows on the Mediterranean route, as well as a bill against acts of eco-vandalism on works of art (with fines ranging from 20 to 60 thousand euros, with criminal sanctions) and another on the competitiveness of capital, which among other will simplify the rules for accessing quotations on the Stock Exchange.

The CDM postponed an hour for the arrival at Ciampino of the body of Alessandro Parini, the young Roman victim of the attack in Tel Aviv. A tragedy that tormented the Easter weekend, also enlivened by the negotiations in the center-right on the appointments of the major subsidiaries. “It would be bizarre for only one party to indicate names to the detriment of the others”, the message arrived at the beginning of the day from the League, a sign that the dossier has nevertheless produced tensions. Giorgia Meloni does not back down from his ideas. And it is also his proposal, approved by the CDM, to start the procedure for the appointment of Gabriella Alemanno (former deputy director of the Revenue Agency, sister of Gianni, former mayor of Rome) and Federico Cornelli as members of Consob. The confirmation of Gian Carlo Blangiardo as president of Istat (mainly supported by the League) is not going smoothly, which many in the center-right believe is almost over because there is no qualified majority for a binding opinion. Just Istat has just certified the birth rate at an all-time low (under 400,000 births in 2022), given that Palazzo Chigi is concerned.

In the first manoeuvre, Meloni wanted the family quotient in some measures, for the next one he aims for a leap in quality. He clarified this to the ministers, while the government was approving the Financial Economics Document with a trend scenario with GDP at +1% (while for the IMF it will grow by 0.7% in 2023) and the deficit which will settle at 4.5 %. “Let’s responsibly revise the GDP estimates upwards – explains Meloni – and continue the path of reducing the public debt. These are the cards with which Italy presents itself in Europe”. In the government, however, there are those who are pushing for pensions. The Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderone, would have made an appeal to colleagues on this issue. And in the morning Riccardo Molinari clarified that the League “is not satisfied with an extension of the 103 quota”, that the objective remains 41 quota but that “with a few billions the 41 quota cannot be achieved, that is clear”. Just enough to predict fibrillation. Another front in which there is misalignment in the center-right is that of the seaside resorts, with Lega and FI urging the government to speed up the mapping of concessions and the creation of the inter-ministerial table.

Within a week, however, the decision on the state of emergency for the reception of migrants matured, “to give more effective and timely responses to the management of flows”, Meloni clarifies. There is the hypothesis of a commissioner. Meanwhile, 5 million euros arrive. The aim is to speed up procedures and actions to offer migrants reception solutions in a short time with adequate standards, increase and strengthen the CPR, enhancing identification and expulsion activities. Inserted on the agenda close to the meeting, the bill against eco-vandals was also approved, wanted by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, after the latest raids on the Barcaccia fountain in Rome and Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. In just under an hour and a half, the case of the runner killed by a bear in Trentino also peeked out: Matteo Salvini raised the issue of the ad hoc anti-aggression spray for plantigrades, underlining that it is already in use in other Villages.

