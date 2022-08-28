Home World Meloni-Le Pen, the parallel on Les Échos: “They fight the same battle”
World

Meloni-Le Pen, the parallel on Les Échos: “They fight the same battle”

by admin
Meloni-Le Pen, the parallel on Les Échos: “They fight the same battle”

“Giorgia and Marine, same battle”. The parallel between Melons e The pen appears on the pages of The echoesthe main French economic-financial newspaper, in a comment signed by Bernard Spitz, president of the international and European hub of Medef, the organization of transalpine entrepreneurs. A very attentive observer of Italian news because it was he, in 2018, who launched the format of the summit between Medef and Confindustria that takes place every year.

See also  Afghanistan, Biden: "It is the most difficult aero bridge in history, but we will make it together with NATO allies"

You may also like

German media: European gas prices hit record highs...

Italy buys two “spy planes” from Israel

Hungary and those councilors close to Prime Minister...

Arizona, abandoned in the desert by smugglers: two...

The EU is ready to suspend the visa...

Thousands killed in Pakistan floods, millions lost, government...

US-Taiwan tension, two American warships cross the strait....

Orban, the study of the Hungarian parliament: “Too...

US officials: Two US ships crossed the Taiwan...

USA, our warships have crossed the Taiwan Strait

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy