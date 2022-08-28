“Giorgia and Marine, same battle”. The parallel between Melons e The pen appears on the pages of The echoesthe main French economic-financial newspaper, in a comment signed by Bernard Spitz, president of the international and European hub of Medef, the organization of transalpine entrepreneurs. A very attentive observer of Italian news because it was he, in 2018, who launched the format of the summit between Medef and Confindustria that takes place every year.
