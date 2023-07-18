Meloni, Macron and Rutte leave the Celac summit. Nicaragua builds a wall and does not condemn Russia

They were summoned to the summit 48 countries in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. All a Bruxelles to discuss about development plans ranging “from clean hydrogen to essential raw materials, from the expansion of the network of high-performance data cables to the production of the most advanced mRNA vaccines to raw materials”. But in the course of celacwhich lasted on July 17 and 18, several heads of state decided to leave l’Europa Buildingheadquarters of the European Council: in addition to Giorgia Melonithe Dutch are gone Mark Rutte and the French Emmanuel Macron. And they weren’t the only ones. The most divisive ground has been the Ukraineand the absence of a shared final joint statement due to the opposition of the Nicaragua. After an exhausting negotiationa position on was reached Kiev in which “deep concern” was expressed about the war “against the Ukraine” and who Paesi riuniti a Bruxelles unanimity escaped. But seen the wall of the Nicaragua in the end the summit reached its conclusions with the support of the 27 of the EU and of 32 out of 33 of the countries of the celac. And the file Ukrainein any case, risked overshadowing a vertex intended to revive relations with theAmerica Latinaafter eight years of waiting and at a time of great evolutions on the geopolitical scenario. With the European bloc watching for months now Overseas for its own strategic autonomy, trying to free itself from dependence on Chinese.

With regard to the theme of peace, during the plenary session of the summit, the warning was also received from the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “We have to give words the right meaning they have: the word peace cannot be confused with the word invasion. If someone thinks they can confuse these two words, they don’t realize that a world in which international law no longer exists will never be a world of peace,” she warned. “We all want peace and especially the Ukrainians, who are suffering terribly”, echoed the president of the Commission Ue Ursula von der Leyenemphasizing how the summit participants are held together by the “charter of United Nations and the international law. It is a system of rules that we all hold dear”.

Al summit however, the idea of converge in the conclusions on the word “condemnation”. A reference was made only to individual national positions on the resolution Him choosing not to use stronger expressions on the Russianot mentioned directly. The text mentions the “support” for the wheat initiative of black sea and, formulated in a softer way than the initial EU proposal, it also guaranteed the support of countries less inclined to condemn Mosca come Cuba e Venezuela. “I don’t know what more needs to be done,” defended the pro-tempore president of the Celac Ralph Goncalves (Premier of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines). “We could not make the EU-CELAC summit a summit on Ukraine. But it is clear that Ukraine is an issue of great importance for Europe and for the world, as well as other conflicts”. “All over the world there is a change” of position towards Moscanoted the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Many countries have already positioned themselves very clearly against the war of Russian aggression” and “others are realizing that Russia is not defending itself, but has simply invaded its neighbour”.

The summit, which will now take place biennalebrought along a diary of investments in over 135 projects on green and digital transition on both sides of the Atlanticwith the EU announcing investments for 45 billion euros until 2027. The president of the EU Council Charles Michel welcomed an “ambitious statement” with issues ranging from “climate change at the biodiversity, to the various challenges related to the green transition, to the digital transition”. For the rest within the framework eu-celac steps have been agreed to prepare for the elections in Venezuela and get to the revocation of sanctions. And, in the conclusions, reference was made to the theme of justice restorative for the colonial era, a point that most Latin American leaders would never have glossed over.