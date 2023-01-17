Home World Meloni-Macron call: “It is urgent to find solutions for EU border control”
World

Meloni-Macron call: “It is urgent to find solutions for EU border control”

by admin
Meloni-Macron call: “It is urgent to find solutions for EU border control”

“It is urgent to find solutions for EU border control”. In the “cordial” telephone conversation between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, “the will was reaffirmed to guarantee full support to Ukraine and the urgency of identifying effective solutions at European level to support the competitiveness of European companies and to combat illegal immigration, through effective control of the external borders of the European Union”. This was announced by Palazzo Chigi, adding that the two leaders “have agreed to continue to discuss these widely shared issues”.

It is on the last point, immigration, that several frictions between Rome and Paris had been registered over the months, with the Italian government determined to continue the hard line on landings. The French were furious because, with an official note, Palazzo Chigi thanked Paris for its commitment to take care of the refugees from the NGO Ocean Viking. A commitment that had not been agreed upon at a diplomatic level and that the premier’s staff deduced from generic sources of the French Interior Ministry, cited in a news agency. The affair became a real diplomatic case between the two countries, with the spokesman of the French government, Olivier Veran, who had gone on TV to say that “Italy shifts the responsibility onto its French neighbors and friends”.

See also  Overseas financial media focus: U.S. housing prices fell for the fourth month in a row, Russia retaliated against Western oil price caps

You may also like

Russia, dissident Kara Murza: “Orwellian propaganda from TV,...

United Kingdom, the government clampdown on social content...

Moscow, the statue of the Ukrainian poet becomes...

Germany, protest against the expansion of a coal...

Lützerath, Greta Thunberg detained by German police

Qatargate, Panzeri repents and confesses: «120-140 thousand euros...

Panzeri repentant confesses on the Qatar case: “120-140...

Over 31 trillion US dollars, the US debt...

Again a “bad apple” at Scotland Yard: agent...

Pope cares for Africa: Missionaries should respect African...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy