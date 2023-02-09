Home World Meloni, Macron excludes her from dinner at the Elysée with Zelensky: the reasons behind the choice
World

Meloni, Macron excludes her from dinner at the Elysée with Zelensky: the reasons behind the choice

by admin
Meloni, Macron excludes her from dinner at the Elysée with Zelensky: the reasons behind the choice

ROME. It was Emmanuel Macron who decided who to invite to the dinner in honor of Volodymyr Zelensky last night in Paris. And Giorgia Meloni did not appear among the guests. There were only three seats at the Elysée table: one for the landlord, one for the Ukrainian president arriving from London, and the last one for Olaf Scholz. The photo of the night train crossing Ukraine towards Kiev, with the French president, the German chancellor and the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi smiling…

See also  Analysis: China’s attack on Taiwan is about Xi Jinping’s identity-this is where the danger lies-ABC News

You may also like

MONDOCANE: ITALY – UKRAINE – SERBIA – WORLD...

Vodafone, here are the first cities covered with...

The expected military parade in North Korea

Zelensky’s European tour between the UK, France and...

What the attack on ESXi servers can teach...

come Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, SD Gundam...

Cinema Meditations, Quentin Tarantino’s book review (2023)

Together imagining, greater than the sum of our...

Earthquake, Israel ready to help Syria. But Damascus...

Earthquakes, 191 billion in damages in Italy. Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy