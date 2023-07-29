Meloni meets Biden in the White House, on the North Africa and Silk Road table. Rome could withdraw from the Memorandum with Beijing

Giorgia Meloni fly to Washington for a bilateral long overdue with the president of the United States, Joe Biden. There are many points on the table for discussion but, as reported by the Washington Post, Russia, Nord Africa and especially Chinese will be the key topics of their meeting. Since Meloni has been in power, he has never left Washington in doubt about Italy’s international position and its loyalty to the Atlantic Pact. A fact that he first observed with the foreign policy line maintained up to now on the Ukrainian crisis and then in recent months also in the international posture assumed by Italy against China. This state of affairs in the US is known and appreciated, so much so that the Washington Post he defined Biden’s invitation extended to Meloni as “yet another confirmation of his international credibility“. In recent days then, on theAtlantic Counciland think thank that promotes interests Euroatlantics and US leadership in the world, an in-depth analysis of the political relationship between the Biden administration and the Italian government, defined as “closer than you think”. And also the spokesman for the national security council, John Kirbydeclared that “President Biden is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni”, underlining “the strong ties between the United States and Italy”.

Meloni herself, at the end of the international conference on development and migration, confirmed that “the issue of relations with China is one of those widely discussed within the G7 and could certainly be the subject of our discussions” without, however, taking for granted that it will come to one clear conclusion on the question of Italy’s position vis-à-vis the Silk Road. According to many observers, the crucial point of the confrontation will be consumed precisely on the almost ten-year-old initiative of Beijing and, already here, Meloni will be able to confirm to Biden Italy’s intention not to let the agreement with China you renew automatically in March of the 2024. Italy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Beijing on the Silk Road in 2019 under the Conte I government and, to date, remains the only country of G7 which is still partner of the project. The Italian decision had already been defined by Washington as “a big mistake” and now the Meloni government would have the opportunity to withdraw from the infrastructure plan. Washington did not fail to underline its position also in view of the meeting: “Italy will decide whether and when to leave the Silk Road – said Kirby – it is clear that more and more countries in the world have come to the conclusion that agreements with China are dangerous“.

According to the agreements, the Memorandum between the parties yes renew in a manner automatic Everything is fine five yearsunless one of the two decides independently to withdraw. Over the years, many criticisms have rained down on the commercial penetration and infrastructural development project promoted by the Dragon supporting the economic ineffectiveness for the Italian profit. It has been repeatedly argued a imbalance that exists between Italy and China under the level of commercial exchanges. Some indiscretions provided by Bloomberg in recent months they have also hinted that Meloni has already made herself available, in the context of a meeting with a US parliamentary delegation in Rome, to do not renew the agreement with China and his trip to Washington could be an opportunity to make requests for support e warranty economic to the US to compensate for the losses eh risks that Italy would run with an eventual abandonment of the project.

Some members of the People’s Republic of Chinaincluding the ambassador to Italy Jia Guide and the spokesman of the Beijing Foreign Ministry Mao Ningcriticized the approach taken by the European media on the Silk Road, reiterating that the advantages for the partners who have adhered to the Memorandum are structured in a perspective of reciprocity. In an interview with the Chinese newspaper Global Times“Practical cooperation and visible results under China‘s proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continue to increase,” Ambassador Guide said. Defining them as useless is a groundless operation, since the facts speak for themselves”, adding that the agreement on the Silk Road is “beneficial for everyone” and has “increased exports in a strategic perspective for relations between Italy and China“. Mao Ning, during a press conference, instead said that “China-Italy cooperation is registering mutually beneficial results in a number of sectors and it is in the interest of both parties to further exploit the potential of our Belt and Road cooperation” .

It is therefore not clear when and how Italy will withdraw from the Silk Road program and what reassurances Meloni could ask for in this regard, but what does not seem to arouse any doubt is the fact that relations with China are under discussion even before the meeting which will take place in the capital of the United States. All without knowing and being able to predict the consequences of this decision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

