Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks after yesterday’s European summit which was also attended by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

UKRAINE

“Italy’s position on Ukraine is extremely clear and consistent with a 360-degree commitment which concerns the financial, military and civilian front and I reiterated this to Zelensky with whom I spoke”, Meloni said.

“The EU believes it will remain alongside Kiev with all the necessary tools. Yesterday to Volodymyr Zelensky I reiterated our full availabilitybut it was important that the European Council as a whole did it beyond the states”, highlighted the premier. “Zelensky values ​​our presence in Kiev and has invited me againwe are seeing how to organize the visit, added the Prime Minister.

“I would have preferred Zelensky to have been present in Sanremo“, Meloni also said, adding that he “appreciated” the choice of the Ukrainian president to then send the letter. “I am more sorry than anything that a controversy has arisen: it is never easy to bring politics into an event like Sanremo, even if he always enters it”, he said. “I think his presence was still important”.

Meloni: ‘I would have preferred Zelensky present in Sanremo’

Meloni confirmed the sending of Italy with France of the Samp-T system to Kiev: “Absolutely, we have been engaged for some time in a joint venture” with Paris “on a matter that is very important for Ukraine. I think we are proceeding expeditiously and in the next few days we will be able to announce it definitively”.

about thesending jets to Kiev“we are available to do our part at 360 degrees. I prefer not to say more. It depends on the balance of the international community, but we are there and always have been. Fears, felt more by the opposition than by the majority, on the the fact that military aid leads to an escalation of the war I absolutely do not agree”.

There is only one possibility that in the end we will reach a negotiating table and that is the balance of forces on the field. An invasion of the Ukraine brings war closer to our home, not further away. Those who help Ukraine work for peace“, Meloni underlined

Yesterday from Europe she gave herself “an image of compactness and I believe it is a very important signal, clearly within the EU Council and in the conclusions there is the confirmation of full support for the cause of sovereignty and freedom. We have reiterated that the EU will remain at Ukraine’s side for as long as necessary”.

“I am very happy with the results obtained by Italy in this European Council, I am satisfied with the very important steps forward made on some particularly delicate matters”, said Meloni. The document produced by the EU summit “is a great victory for Italy, I am extremely satisfied”he remarked.

State aid, Meloni: “We asked for flexibility on funds”

STATE AID

“The Italian proposal” for the European summit “was that of the possibility of flexibility on existing funds”, explained Meloni. “The other thing we have asked is that in the future discussion on the Stability Pact the fact should be taken into account if i national co-financing implemented have an impact on the deficit/GDP ratio. We managed to include this element: the decisions taken” on state aid should be taken into account in the reform of the Pact. “The Italian position on the economic matter was fully included in the conclusions of the summit”, he added.

“We have asked the Commission to make a proposal on the European sovereign wealth fundwhich goes in the direction of European strategic needs”, continued Meloni. “It is a matter of giving a European solution to a European problem”, he said, recalling that there is “an open discussion on the easing of state aid, in particular the demand from nations that have fiscal space”.

Asking for more flexibility does not mean “that we take cohesion funds and send them elsewhere, to other Regions. The point is to understand whether we can build a fiscal space that allows us to concentrate resources on priorities we have today, in particular competitiveness of businesses”, Meloni explained later.

Still on state aid, “we asked for the easing to be circumscribed, temporary and limited and that there was also the ability to give a European response to a European problem. This solution, only in this way, risks being a national solution”. Meloni said.

“On the renewal of the Stability Pact we ask that the investments we will have to make in the coming years be taken into account: up to now the Stability and Growth Pact has been more unbalanced on stability than on growth, and we would like it to be more concentrated on growth instead. Which is the best way to make the Italian debt sustainable: growth”, underlined the premier.

Meloni during the press conference in Brussels

THE MIGRANTS

“I am very satisfied with the issue of migrants. Yesterday a principle was established, the approach changed, which is very different from that of recent years. The approach put on paper starts from a sentence that had never been able to put: ‘ immigration is an EU problem and needs an EU response'”.

“Before thinking about secondary movements, we must work together on primary movements, to combat human trafficking and curb illegal entries. We want the EU to get active in its work on Africa, which Italy is now doing: we imagine a strengthened cooperation with the countries of departure and transit of immigration to also fight illegal trafficking and allowing people to enter legally with well-regulated flows”, said Meloni.

In the conclusions “there is the relationship with those engaged in rescue activities. This theme is in the conclusions and it is quite new, and that it should be discussed with a view to regulating the functioning of these activities”, said the premier explaining which in the European document also specifies how “the issue of secondary movements cannot be dealt with without addressing that of primary movements”.

“On the NGOs there was a working table called the Contact Group on Search & Rescue which had been set up and never operated. That group was taken up again and in the conclusions there is talk of relaunching this body. This too is a very important fact,” Meloni remarked at the press conference. “It seems to me that there was progress on concreteness at the summit”, she added.

“It is one thing to say that Europe will help Italy in the Mediterranean, it is one thing to have a plan from the Commission: the council establishes a framework, then what kind of concreteness makes the difference. Now we have asked for the plan on the central route” of the Mediterranean “must be implemented and put in order. I am convinced that we will see this cooperation, which for example means taking resources and using them towards the south and not towards the east: six billion have been spent with Turkey to manage the Balkan route, I have a similar goal with the countries of North Africa“Meloni said.

“Whoever has 3,000 euros to give to a smuggler can try to get to Europe, whoever is even poorer and doesn’t have it, no. Is this human?” Meloni asked. “The time has come to say that criminals cannot make the selection for entry into Europe, we have to do it: both for refugees and for legal migration. We can work better with African countries, also through our consulates”, he added

ANSA agency With regard to the Scholz-Macron-Zelensky trilateral agreement, with France “there was no rift”, but “in my opinion it was a mistake not to involve Italy, given that there is a Quirinal Treaty”. (HANDLE) See also Daily Report: Desi coach whispers big things about Phil Krueger best player – yqqlm

o.

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH MACRON

“I confess that I find some Italian readings a bit provincial. The theme is not ‘frost’, ‘problems’, the theme is that Italy is a nation central enough in the EU to have to say when it disagrees with something to the past in which it was enough for us to be in a photo and this was enough to describe our centrality”, said Meloni answering a question about the question and answer with Macron on Zelensky’s invitation to Paris. What happened “doesn’t affect my relationships, but when something is wrong I have to say it“, Meloni reiterated.

“It is not easy for any of us to manage the Ukraine issue with public opinion, what we do we do because it is right but perhaps it is not the best thing in terms of consensus. What was right was the photo of the 27 with Zelensky, anticipating unity with a meeting in Paris was politically wrong. The theme wasn’t being in the photograph and I didn’t share” the choice, explained the prime minister. “I think yesterday the strength of the unity image of the 27 in Brussels shouldn’t be weakened. In Paris” with Zelensy “there were two presidents, and not the other 25”.

“Compared to those who thought that Italian foreign policy was just getting patted on the back and not considering Italian interests, I believe that Italy’s interests are more important”, he highlighted.

“Compared to those who thought that Italian foreign policy was just getting patted on the back and not considering Italian interests, I believe that Italy’s interests are more important”.

“Anyone who thinks of a Serie A and Serie B EU, who thinks that Europe should be a club in which there are those who matter more and who have less, are wrong. In my opinion, when they say that the EU has a first class and a third class, it is worth remembering the Titanic. If a ship sinks, it doesn’t matter how much you paid for the ticket”, continued Meloni.

ANSA agency ‘Do you think you can do it yourself? I don’t think it will go far’ (ANSA)

VISEGRAD

“It is said that Meloni chose Visegrad because he was not in the photo with the others. But it is normal that he saw the premiers of our party, such as Fiala and Morawiecki”, said the Prime Minister.