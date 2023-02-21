Home World Meloni quotes Paolo Giordano in the Corriere della Sera- Corriere TV
The prime minister refers to the writer’s article entitled “Like wild blackberries”

The President of the Council, Giorgia Meloniduring the joint press conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky quotes the piece of Corriere della Sera by Paolo Giordano«Like wild blackberries»: «I read in an Italian newspaper the verse of a young Ukrainian soldier than before joining the army he was a journalist, wrote poems and dedicated some verses to one of his fellow soldiers who didn’t make it and said to him: “Before the border / save this Love / which grows everywhere / like wild blackberries”. This made me think because it tells the theme that love of country is something that arises spontaneously and that you can’t stop, it doesn’t need to be induced and it’s not something you can enforce your coercion against. And so we must remember that nations are based above all on the dimension of the sacrifices that we are willing to make together and that have been made together”. (agtw)

