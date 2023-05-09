Meloni, today the discussion on the reforms with Schlein, Conte and the other oppositions

Renzi: “I’m with Meloni on the premiership even without Pd and M5S”

“I say to Meloni: go ahead, we are in the prime ministership even if the others are not and we will be correct with you unlike what the right did with our reforms”. He says so, in an interview with The print, Matthew Renzileader of Italia viva.

“I am consistent with my story”, Renzi points out, stating that an elected premier “does not undermine the president of the Republic in any way”. Iv’s proposal is simple: “Mayor of Italy and overcoming bicameralism”.

Meloni to attempt to reform the Constitution “is not good, it is very good – says the former prime minister -. Of course there are other priorities too, starting with tax cuts, where Meloni’s much-vaunted revolution has resulted in an insignificant cut. But constitutional reforms are needed”, Renzi underlines.

“The truth is that today the powers of the Quirinal on paper are infinite. If you study the quibbles, you will discover that we already live in a situation of potential semi-presidentialism. The countersignature is a constitutional obligation on practically everything – Renzi reiterates -. I remember Giorgio fondly Napolitano, who told me that the only act that the prime minister did not have to countersign was the resignation of the President of the Republic”.