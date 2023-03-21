“I heard that I would go to Europe to take orders. The facts will tell. You will never see me” do this. “I prefer to resign, rather than presenting myself in the presence of my European counterpart with the tones with which Giuseppe Conte went in the presence of Angela Merkel, to tell her that the M5s were young people who were afraid of declining consensus but in the end they would have done what that Europe demanded. I’d rather resign than represent such a nation”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so in the Senate, responding to the M5s, in conclusion of the reply in the debate on communications in view of the European Council.

“The first testing ground is the issue of immigration, to which our government obtained a large part of the February extraordinary council dedicated. We are facing an emergency that is becoming structural, this definition is the most realistic picture” . This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in view of the European Council of 23 and 24 March.

On the tragedy of Cutro “my conscience is completely clearI hope that the conscience of those who use the deaths of poor people to spread propaganda is also clear”. referring to the intervention of Senator Tatjana Rojc, elected with the Democratic Party.

“I want to reiterate it: before any hypothetical right to emigrate, every human being has the right not to be forced to migrate in search of a better life. It is exactly the aspect that Europe and the West have culpably neglected in recent years”. The prime minister said this underlining that “in the aftermath of Cutro’s misfortune I wrote to the president of the European Commission, to the president of the European Council and to the EU Council. To reiterate that we cannot wait any longer. We cannot wait helpless for the next shipwreck, danger inherent in trips organized by unscrupulous smugglers. The borders of Italy are the borders of Europe”. The EU indications sanction “the principle of the involvement of the flag states of NGO ships in SAR operations, which must no longer burden only the port states. The flag states that finance the NGOs must assume the responsibilities that the law of the sea give them”.

“This government is used to defending the national interest: we have never made a secret of wanting to increase its appropriations in military spending, as previous governments did, perhaps stealthily, without putting our face on it. We stand up for it, convinced that respecting commitments is vital to protect national sovereignty. Freedom has a price: if you are unable to defend yourself, others will do it but they will do so by imposing a price”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in communications to the Senate in view of the European Council. “Fiercely criticize the government, me, the choices we make, the measures, our possible shortcomings but, please, stop for a second before damaging Italy, because this makes the difference”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in communications to the Senate ahead of the European Council, addressing the opposition.