Home World Meloni’s speech on weapons in Kiev and against Putin who is depopulating in Ukraine – Corriere TV
World

Meloni’s speech on weapons in Kiev and against Putin who is depopulating in Ukraine – Corriere TV

by admin
Meloni’s speech on weapons in Kiev and against Putin who is depopulating in Ukraine – Corriere TV

The video of the premier replying to the 5-star movement has been translated and subtitled in Ukrainian: «Are you telling us “stop”? You have to tell Putin.”

Giorgia Meloni’s speech on Wednesday in the Chamber about why send weapons to Kiev it is very popular on Telegram channels and on Ukrainian social networks.

The premier’s words in response to the M5S intervention were translated into Ukrainian and shared on social media by Anton Gerashenkoadviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, but also from Andriy Yermakhead of the Ukrainian Bureau and adviser to the President of Ukraine Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak who writes on Twitter in Italian: «Meloni brilliantly explained to the Europeans who continue to humiliate Europe by asking not to help Ukraine what risks this would entail» .

But what did Meloni say? Replying to the 5 Star Movement, the Prime Minister explained: «Do you tell us “stop”? You have to tell Putin. If we stop we allow the invasion of Ukraine. I’m not so hypocritical as to mistake an invasion for the word peace”

March 24, 2023 – Updated March 24, 2023, 10:47 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The United States officially announced that Russia committed war crimes. Biden went to Europe to support Ukraine. A new round of sanctions against Russia is coming | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia Invasion of Ukraine | Putin | | United Nations | Ukrainian Refugees

You may also like

Thyroid cancer, Unipa study identifies potential therapy for...

Return from the Italian Romance Festival: a genre...

Udinese Market / Raimondi at Sport Mediaset launches...

Udinese transfer market – Becao difficult renewal /...

Cameroon: will the Canon of Yaoundé come full...

Diary of a culinary trip to Abidjan |...

A POWERFUL MAN HATED HIS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND THEN...

A jump in temperature dangerous to health |...

Usa, Fox reporter interrupts the live to hug...

Neuman, review of his album Waterhole (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy