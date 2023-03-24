The video of the premier replying to the 5-star movement has been translated and subtitled in Ukrainian: «Are you telling us “stop”? You have to tell Putin.”

Giorgia Meloni’s speech on Wednesday in the Chamber about why send weapons to Kiev it is very popular on Telegram channels and on Ukrainian social networks.

The premier’s words in response to the M5S intervention were translated into Ukrainian and shared on social media by Anton Gerashenkoadviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, but also from Andriy Yermakhead of the Ukrainian Bureau and adviser to the President of Ukraine Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak who writes on Twitter in Italian: «Meloni brilliantly explained to the Europeans who continue to humiliate Europe by asking not to help Ukraine what risks this would entail» .

But what did Meloni say? Replying to the 5 Star Movement, the Prime Minister explained: «Do you tell us “stop”? You have to tell Putin. If we stop we allow the invasion of Ukraine. I’m not so hypocritical as to mistake an invasion for the word peace”